The Loring Group Taps Head of Growth for Pathr.ai

August 11, 2021 – San Francisco-headquartered executive search firm The Loring Group has placed Alan Flohr as head of growth and chief revenue officer for Pathr.ai, a leading spatial intelligence platform. Steve Caliger, managing partner, led the assignment.

Pathr added the role to support the company’s rapid growth and lead the global sales, business development, marketing and customer success teams. With 100 percent growth forecasted, Pathr required something different than a traditional retained search that takes months to complete. “Companies everywhere are losing desired candidates in the interview process because the job market is so hot,” said Mr. Caliger. The Loring Group employed its new Agile search model that allows clients to complete a retained search, with all diligence, in six to eight weeks.

Mr. Flohr joins Pathr with 20 years of leading sales and marketing for software companies. His demonstrated leadership driving rapid growth for early-stage companies while building and developing teams is expected to strengthen Pathr’s ability to meet its objectives. Most recently, Mr. Flohr served as vice president of sales for direct commerce. He was global sales leader responsible for demand generation and revenue growth from new and existing customers, said The Loring Group, and has demonstrated ability to grow revenue and consistently deliver winning go-to-market strategies.

Pathr’s customers include retailers, shopping malls, commercial real estate and manufacturing companies. The Company’s AI-powered spatial intelligence platform uses anonymous location data to drive actionable business insights in real-time. Pathr helps businesses across multiple industries better understand how the movement of people and objects in and around an organization’s physical space can impact its success. This highly intuitive knowledge gleaned through predictive algorithms, and advanced data analysis enables managers to promote deeper, more meaningful interactions with their key constituents in the most critical moments. Pathr’s proprietary “behavior engine” also works to streamline operations across an organization’s eco-system—and, in commercial settings, improve profits and loss prevention.

Finding Top Talent

The Loring Group focuses on sectors such as technology, consumer products, life sciences, financial services, construction and non-profit. The firm recently completed searches in functional disciplines that include finance, engineering, sales, marketing, human resources, and information technology.

“Some of the reasons why clients choose us for these critical assignments are that our partners were leaders in business before becoming recruiters, and have operating expertise in their industries,” said Mr. Caliger. “We have our own in-house, dedicated research team like larger firms, but our senior partners do the work on search assignments vs. handing them off to others. These advantages allow us to source better candidates and close out searches faster than our competitors.”

Mr. Caliger and partner Rich Kampmann opened The Loring Group in 2019.. “The reason we started The Loring Group was to deliver higher quality work,” Mr. Caliger said. “Our partners were leaders for technology, banking, healthcare and professional services companies before becoming recruiters. We have deep domain expertise in these industries as well as business acumen most executive search consultants lack.”

Mr. Caliger has had a distinguished career as a sales leader and executive search consultant in the technology industry. He is a technology professional who has held leadership positions with several industry icons. With more than 20 years of executive search and consulting experience, Mr. Caliger develops senior leadership teams for sales, finance, product, engineering, and information technology. In addition, he has done work for consumer products, financial services, and non-profit organizations.

Mr. Kampmann has more than 16 years of executive search and leadership consulting expertise. In addition, he has 14 years of leadership experience in the banking and wealth management industries. Mr. Kampmann has performed hundreds of searches for companies around the world at executive and senior management levels. He has supported commercial banks, wealth, and asset managers, for both publicly and privately held concerns. He has also done work for industrial and consumer products companies. Prior to The Loring Group, Mr. Kampmann worked for global executive firms such as Stanton Chase, was an equity partner with Boyden and started his executive search career as a principal with Korn Ferry.

