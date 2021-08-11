Saenger Associates Selected by Child Care Resource Center to Find Director of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion

August 11, 2021 – Los Angeles-based executive search firm Saenger Associates, a 20/20 Foresight company, has been retained by Child Care Resource Center to lead the search for its newly established position of director of diversity, equality and inclusion. Mike Nadler, senior vice president of client services, is leading the assignment along with Gary Saenger, founder and president.

Child Care Resource Center is a $500 million non-profit located in the greater Los Angeles area with over 1000 employees. Reporting directly to their CEO, Dr. Michael Olenick, whom Saenger Associates placed over 17 years ago, the firm immediately seeks recommendations and referrals. He/she will work cross-functionally to identify priorities, further develop D&I strategies, manage implementation of programs and policies, track progress, and advance a strong culture for the employees, customers and community.

Child Care Resource Center wants a candidate that will take the lead role in defining and directing the company’s commitment to creating a workplace that will become a national leader in the area of equity and racial justice and directly confront issues of systemic racism and implicit bias, according to Saenger Associates. This individual will be responsible for identifying, planning, developing and implementing a variety of programs and projects simultaneously; working closely with department staff to responsibly utilize the company’s resources; delivering quality services; and actively contributing to the organization’s mission through a racial justice and anti-bias lens.

Some additional key responsibilities and experience include:

Effectively communicate and present D&I strategy and initiatives to leadership and across the organization.

Serves as a trusted advisor, subject matter expert and trusted confidant to management team and employees.

Develop training programs to enhance the employee and customer experience.

Bachelor’s degree in business, HR or a related field. MBA preferred.

10-plus years in combination of HR and diversity roles.

Ability to handle sensitive and complex issues with discretion and confidentiality.

The Child Care Resource Center offers childcare, child development, education services, and more. Each month, the non-profit provides quality, support, development and education to almost 50,000 children, families in its 22,500-square-mile service area. The organization offers several programs including resource libraries, home visiting, workforce development and many more.

Esteemed Recruiters

Saenger Associates, founded over 20 years ago, is led by Mr. Saenger. The firm’s major practice areas are industrial products (including aerospace and defense) and consumer products. Its clients include private, public, Fortune 500 companies and non-profits that are both established and emerging. Saenger Associates is a member of IRC Global Executive Search Partners.

Mr. Saenger’s combined business vision of quality and commitment is the driving force of the firm. Before founding Saenger Associates, he was president and executive vice president of RJ Watkins Executive Search. Prior to that, he held senior management positions with Security Pacific Corp., Citibank and American Hospital Supply Corp.

Mr. Nadler is an executive recruiter and HR consultant with expertise in technology, aerospace, engineering, and manufacturing. He specializes in searches in engineering, sales and marketing, finance and human resources. Prior to Saenger Associates, his career included roles with Honeywell as director of human resources for aerospace/defense divisions in Ohio, New Jersey and California. Mr. Nadler also founded and directed a boutique search, contract recruitment and HR consulting practice serving clients in the software, high tech, engineering, aerospace and consumer products, and industrial product industries.

In December, Chicago-based 20/20 Foresight acquired Saenger Associates, a retained search firm focused on serving clients in the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain of the industrial products, aerospace and defense, and consumer products verticals. 20/20 Foresight and Saenger Associates have previously served as industry colleagues, collaborating on searches conducted through IRC Global Executive Search Partners.

“The acquisition of Saenger Associates represents exactly what 20/20 has been doing for years: leveraging our investments in technology, marketing and process by combining them with accomplished search consultants,” said Rob Peck, managing principal of 20/20 Foresight. “The deal enables 20/20 to make a foray into the manufacturing, distribution and supply chain areas of industrial and consumer products. This will be an immediate boost as it relates to our expansion into these key industries.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media