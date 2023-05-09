The Christopher Group Recruits HR Leader for Adapt Community Network

May 9, 2023 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has recruited Tricia Singh as the new senior vice president of human resources for New York City-based non-profit Adapt Community Network. Managing director Pam Noble and recruiting director Carrie Longmire led the search. “It was a great experience partnering with Adapt, the largest non-profit organization in New York City,” said Ms. Noble. “They were seeking a dynamic HR professional with strong ties to New York City, and in Tricia, we found just that. Her background and skills will be instrumental in bringing alignment to the community.”

“Kudos and thank you to The Christopher Group for connecting me with a superb organization to lead their HR efforts,” said Ms. Singh. “Pam Noble and Carrie Longmire of TCG were both extremely supportive and professional throughout the entire process. Their experience successfully aligned me with the right opportunity.”

Ms. Singh brings over 15 years of experience in all aspects of human resources leadership including recruitment/retention, staff development, succession planning, regulatory compliance, labor and employee relations, policy development, HRIS, and benefits administration.. Her background includes working with various New York organizations including the Fire Department of New York and the New York City Department of Housing and Preservation Development.

The mission of Adapt Community Network (formerly UCP of NYC) is to: “Empower people through innovative solutions, one person at a time.” Adapt is a not-for-profit agency and a pioneer in providing programs and services that improve the quality of life for people with disabilities. For over 70 years, ADAPT Community Network has created a more inclusive world for New York City children and adults with a variety of challenges. ADAPT Community Network’s breadth of over 100 comprehensive programs includes education, health, technology, residential, and recreational services for thousands of individuals and families. ADAPT’s programs are delivered by 3,000 trained staff, including a number of employees who have disabilities themselves.

Experienced Search Consultants

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

Ms. Noble is president of the HR consulting services division unit as well as practice leader for the firm’s expanding diversity, equity, inclusion, and engagement practice. She joined The Christopher Group leadership team as chief human resources officer and managing partner in 2020. She brings over 25 years of comprehensive human resources leadership to the firm. “I have had the privilege of knowing Pam for over 20 years,” said Mr. Christopher. “She is one of the finest and most capable HR executives nationwide. Additionally, her expertise in the areas of culture; change management; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and executive coaching is truly outstanding. Finally, she is a true servant leader.”

Ms. Longmire is a seasoned human resources professional with over 15 years of experience in all aspects of HR. Her understanding of the HR function allows her to identify and connect organizations with HR professionals whose skills, experience, expertise and values align, in order to drive success and support the overall mission of the organization.

