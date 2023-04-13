The Christopher Group Recruits EVP of People, Culture, and Engagement for Myriad360

April 13, 2023 – The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, has placed Monica Mehta as the new executive vice president of people, culture, and engagement of Myriad360, a company that delivers industry-leading technology solutions to transform and secure their clients’ IT strategy, infrastructure, and business partnership. President and managing director Nat Schiffer and managing director Pam Noble led the assignment. “I can’t emphasize enough what a pleasure it was to work with Andy Fisher and Jay Miley in the successful sourcing and placement of their new head of human resources,” said Mr. Schiffer. “Myriad360 is a testament to entrepreneurship, growth, and the American dream. Myriad360’s continued success will be enhanced by Monica Mehta.”

“Her diversity of thought and the wealth of human capital experience that she will bring to bear will be a tremendous advantage as human resources and the company at large continue to scale,” Mr. Schiffer said. “We look forward to a long partnership with Myriad360.”

Ms. Mehta is a results-driven and an accomplished human resources leader with over 20 years of international and domestic experience across medical devices, consumer goods, financial services, and contract manufacturing. She is a focused HR business partner skilled in strategic long-term planning and tactical short-term execution. Ms. Mehta most recently served as VP of human resources at VVF Americas. Prior to that, she was VP of talent management and HR integration at Ultimus Fund Solutions. Before that, Ms. Mehta was a senior HR director with Danaher Corp. She also gained experience in various HR positions with Givaudan, National City Bank, Sara Lee, and International Paper.

In her new role with Myriad360, Ms. Mehta will help to dramatically improve the technology landscape while building a fun and empathetic environment. As a hands-on leader, the company said, she will be able to develop and scale the people organization and will be vital in designing, implementing, and executing new systems, tools, and processes to move the needle in a fast-growing service organization.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Myriad360 as their new HR leader,” said Ms. Mehta. “I’ve been impressed with the leadership team, their strategy for growth, and most of all their commitment to their employees. I’d like to thank The Christopher Group and especially Pam Noble and Nat Schiffer for guiding me through the search process with Myriad 360. The process was professional and ensured that both parties were aligned on cultural fit, values and experience needed for a successful placement.”

With top IT security manufacturers and in-house engineering, logistics, and project management expertise, Myriad360 handles everything from security to mobility, networking to cloud, and hardware solutions to managed services. The company is headquartered in New York City and was established in 2003.

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a leading boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

Culture is hardly a new concept. Well before the rise of various models and frameworks to evaluate organizational culture, companies recognized the risk of hiring a cultural mismatch — such as the lone wolf in a company that values collaboration. New employees, especially leaders, who clash with the culture are often ineffective, and are likely to quickly depart for a friendlier environment.

Mr. Schiffer, president of the firm, specializes in all levels of HR search but frequently leads the firm’s most senior-level searches including CHRO, VP, and other levels. He has recently completed searches across multiple industries and HR verticals for organizations including Phillips 66, Lamb Weston, Parker Hannifin, Air Products, Altria, SC Johnson, Cal State Fullerton, and Acorn start-ups such as OYO Rooms.

Ms. Noble is president of the HR consulting services division unit as well as practice leader for the firm’s expanding diversity, equity, inclusion, and engagement practice. She joined The Christopher Group leadership team as chief human resources officer and managing partner in 2020. She brings over 25 years of comprehensive human resources leadership to the firm. “I have had the privilege of knowing Pam for over 20 years,” said Mr. Christopher. “She is one of the finest and most capable HR executives nationwide. Additionally, her expertise in the areas of culture; change management; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and executive coaching is truly outstanding. Finally, she is a true servant leader.”

