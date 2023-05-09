N2Growth Recruits CHRO of EnerSys

May 9, 2023 – N2Growth, a Philadelphia-based management consulting and executive search firm, has placed Shannon Thomas as the new chief human resources officer of EnerSys, a global provider of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. Ms. Thomas succeeds Ted Fries, who announced his retirement after 26 years of service. Jessica Toth, senior director at N2Growth, led the assignment. “We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to continue our long partnership with EnerSys and lead the search for the replacement of such a well-respected and valuable leadership team member,” said Ms. Toth. “Shannon’s two decades of global human resources experience, coupled with her depth in change management and innovation, make her extremely well-suited to drive the future of the people function at EnerSys. She’s a dynamic and engaging leader who will undoubtedly make an immediate impact.”

“We are excited to welcome Shannon as our new chief human resources officer,” said David M. Shaffer, president and CEO of EnerSys. “Shannon’s impressive track record of driving change through innovation, collaboration, and challenging the status quo makes her the ideal choice for this critical role. Her strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to attract, develop, and retain top talent worldwide while fostering a culture that values diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Ms. Thomas brings over 20 years of experience as a versatile and results-oriented global human resources leader in rapidly changing industries. Most recently, she served at Chemours, leading several transformational initiatives, including organizational re-design and systems implementations, resulting in upskilled talent, improved productivity, and significant annual cost savings. Before that, she held human resource leadership positions at several publicly traded and private companies, including Owens Corning, Hexion, Apex Tool Group, and the Eramet Group.

Ms. Thomas will join the executive team, reporting directly to Mr. Shaffer. As CHRO, she will be responsible for the global human resources function’s strategy, leadership, and operations, overseeing talent lifecycle and development, total rewards, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

“I am thrilled to be joining EnerSys at this pivotal time in the company’s history and look forward to working with the team to continue building a world-class talent lifecycle program to support the next phase of the company’s growth objectives,” said Ms. Thomas. “I am committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace culture that values authenticity, encourages innovation, and supports the professional development of all employees.”

EnerSys is the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world.

Ms. Toth is located in Phoenix, AZ, and supports a range of industries and the global market, focusing on serving clients and talent management for optimizing outcomes in their industries. She has spent over 15 years in executive and leadership recruitment, working as an internal talent lead and an executive search consultant. Ms. Toth has placed hundreds of senior leaders across numerous industries including but not limited to: healthcare, higher education, manufacturing, and law. She is adept at working with large public and private organizations, entrepreneurial startup companies, and small family-owned businesses. She has significant experience working with large search committees and governing boards and managing highly visible but confidential search engagements.

