The Christopher Group Retained by the University of Chicago Medicine for CHRO Search

March 28, 2023 – CHROs have become critical stakeholders in defining the strategy of a company. Their job description calls for them to tackle the HR challenges and evolving expectations of a dynamic workplace environment that will consist of constant change, calculated risk-taking, and evolving expectations from top stakeholders. Those well-equipped to achieve the greatest success will have diverse skill-sets, be adaptable and agile, and gain hands-on learning from working through real-life situations and acquiring knowledge across disciplines and industries. The Christopher Group (TCG), a boutique HR executive search and business solutions recruiting firm, was recently selected to find a chief human resources officer for the University of Chicago Medicine. Managing director Pam Noble and managing partner Tobin Anselmi are leading the assignment.

“We are truly honored to collaborate with UChicago Medicine as they work to fill this critical role,” said Ms. Noble. “This position presents an extraordinary opportunity for someone to become a part of a highly esteemed healthcare institution that is deeply rooted in the community.”

The CHRO at the University of Chicago Medicine will be expected to reset the HR service delivery model to enhance patient care and focus. This position will involve implementing substantial HR transformation initiatives, including cultural and engagement frameworks.

The University of Chicago Medicine, with a history dating to 1927, is a not-for-profit academic medical health system based on the campus of the University of Chicago in Hyde Park, and with hospitals, outpatient clinics and physician practices throughout Chicago and its suburbs. UChicago Medicine unites five organizations to fulfill its tripartite mission of medical education, research and patient care: Pritzker School of Medicine, Biological Sciences Division, Medical Center, Community Health and Hospital Division, and UChicago Medicine Physicians.

Experienced Recruiters

Founded in 1998 by Tom and Paula Christopher (former HR executives with GE, Pepsi, Progressive Insurance, and Citigroup), The Christopher Group is a boutique HR executive search and staffing solutions firms. TCG is staffed by former HR professionals and trained search practitioners who use proprietary, scientific and industry-leading systems, tools, and processes. The firm has offices in Willoughby, OH; Sarasota, FL; and Kansas City, MO.

Ms. Noble is president of the HR consulting services division unit as well as practice leader for the firm’s expanding diversity, equity, inclusion, and engagement practice. She joined The Christopher Group leadership team as chief human resources officer and managing partner in 2020. She brings over 25 years of comprehensive human resources leadership to the firm. “I have had the privilege of knowing Pam for over 20 years,” said Mr. Christopher. “She is one of the finest and most capable HR executives nationwide. Additionally, her expertise in the areas of culture; change management; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and executive coaching is truly outstanding. Finally, she is a true servant leader.”

How to Become a Successful CHRO

The prevailing characteristic of many successful HR leaders is care. To be precise, care for people. “However, I have the scars on my back to show that a caring nature has to be balanced with rigor if you are to be effective as a new CHRO,” says a new report from Hein Knaapen, managing partner of CEO.works. With the CHRO role comes the possibility of greatness, according to Mr. Knaapen. “In the last 15 years, I’ve seen many other new senior HR executives make the same mistakes I made when I first stepped up to the CHRO role,” he said. Mr. Knaapen offers three things caring HR leaders need to be aware of to realize their greatness.

For more than 30 years, Dr. Anselmi has served as a consultant to organizational leadership on human capital management issues such as talent selection, performance management, development, and movement, organizational effectiveness, change management, and leadership development. Dr. Anselmi has held a variety of leadership roles with companies such as Aon Consulting, Frito-Lay, Dell, Microsoft, and Materion. Most recently, he was vice president, global talent management at Diebold Nixdorf, where he led the talent acquisition, learning and development, and talent management teams.

Recently Called In

The Christopher Group was recently selected to find a chief human resources officer for Bryant & Stratton College in Orchard Park, NY. Ms. Noble and Ayla Maloney, managing partner, are leading the assignment. The newly evolved CHRO role will partner with the incoming president and system leadership team as a collaborator, business leader, and strategist from the lens and expertise of people and culture, said The Christopher Group. This individual will have an opportunity to influence the future and innovation of the college and focus on building out more robust learning, development, and training offerings for non-faculty and faculty members. This, in turn, will be expected to enhance talent attraction, engagement, and retention strategies, increasing diversity, sensitivity, and inclusion as well as general leadership of the service-oriented HR team.

Founded in 1854, Bryant & Stratton College provides real-world education leading to bachelor’s and associate’s degrees as well as professional certificates of completion in the fields of healthcare, technology, legal, business, and graphic design.

