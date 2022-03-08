Slone Partners Names Chief Talent Officer

March 8, 2022 – Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners has expanded with the addition of Alicia Montgomery as chief talent officer. “Alicia Montgomery is a true superstar in the recruiting world,” said Leslie Loveless, CEO of Slone Partners. “She has a passion for providing an exceptional client experience and for developing effective training and onboarding programs to help advance internal talent. We are delighted to welcome her to the Slone Partners leadership team.” As CTO, Ms. Montgomery is responsible for building out internal systems and programs to support onboarding and the ongoing training, development, and growth of the executive search team. She will also support executive and leadership recruiting engagements through direct interactions with clients to ensure an exceptional experience on every search assignment.

Ms. Montgomery brings over a decade of senior-level recruiting experience within the healthcare, medical technology, and biotech industries. Throughout her career, she has played an integral role in building talent acquisition strategies and developing training and onboarding programs. Before joining Slone Partners, Ms. Montgomery worked for more than nine years at Morgan Samuels, where she served as senior executive recruiter, and later as senior engagement director where she led recruiting teams across various client engagements with a focus on client management as well as employee career development. Prior to that, she served as college recruiter, and later as senior recruiter, at Azusa Pacific University.

“I am honored to move into the chief talent officer role at Slone Partners at a time when our client base is growing, and our firm is thriving,” said Ms. Montgomery. “Having the opportunity to work with such a high-powered, talented, and devoted team of amazing people is a dream come true for me!”

Slone Partners is a nationally recognized senior-level recruitment provider that specializes in delivering executive, management and leadership talent for the diagnostic, biopharmaceutical, healthcare information technology and laboratory testing industries. The firm has offices in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. Recently, Slone Partners was included among Hunt Scanlon Media’s “Top 50 Healthcare & Life Sciences Search Firms.”

Recent Search

Slone Partners recently placed Brian Hogan as chief financial officer of InterVenn Biosciences. “Brian Hogan is an extremely smart and innovative financial executive with a track record of success throughout his career in the life sciences,” said Tara Kochis-Stach, president of Slone Partners. “He brings energy, passion and vision to the InterVenn leadership team as the company expands its footprint in the liquid biopsy, diagnostics and healthcare space.” “I am delighted to welcome Brian to InterVenn as our CFO,” said Aldo Carrascoso, CEO of InterVenn. “The expansion of InterVenn’s executive leadership team with this critical new hire is a significant step forward toward our ability to take the company to the next level. With his extensive experience in the life sciences industry, Brian’s leadership within the financial function will be a driving force to scale our organization and help accelerate the growth of our innovative pipeline of liquid biopsy products and clinical solutions.”

Based in South San Francisco, CA, InterVenn Biosciences utilizes a proprietary glycoproteomic biomarker interrogation platform using AI and mass spectrometry for Next-Gen precision medicine.

