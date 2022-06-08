ON Partners Recruits Chief Legal and People Officer for RailPros 

June 8, 2022 – ON Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Daniel Carter as chief legal and people officer of RailPros. ON Partners partner Andy Hickman led the assignment. “We are delighted to have Daniel joining the RailPros team,” said Ken Koff, president and CEO. “Our chief legal and people officer is a key role for RailPros’ continued growth. Daniel’s expertise will help us strengthen our company culture, further streamline our HR processes and reduce the need for outside counsel.” Mr. Carter most recently worked at CIG Logistics, where he oversaw human resources and talent recruitment, as well as drove efforts to develop and implement ESG initiatives. He has more than a decade of experience in creating high performing, engaged teams while driving operational efficiency and negotiating multimillion-dollar contracts.

In his new position, Mr. Carter will oversee the company’s legal and human resources departments. “I am very excited to join RailPros and become an integral part of its success,” said Mr. Carter. “I will undertake to optimize recruitment efforts, implement both supplementary and new processes to increase retention, leverage technology to maximize efficiencies in HR and recruitment, reduce external legal costs, keep abreast of new laws and regulations, and analyze socio-political changes to help us remain market relevant.”

RailPros is headquartered in Irving, TX, with offices nationwide. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing rail and transit engineering and construction services to Class 1 and commuter rail carriers across the U.S. RailPros employs more than 800 rail and transit engineers, construction, inspection, design, and field support staff, enabling the companies to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, construction, planning, and design needs.

Top-Ranked Recruiters

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Hickman has over 20 years of experience in executive search. He has placed 250-plus C-level executives in technology, information, innovation, security, engineering, and product roles. His primary focus is in private equity.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media