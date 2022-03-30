ON Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for IntelyCare

March 30, 2022 – Talent acquisition strategies at many large companies have become as complex as their balance sheets. And while chief human resource officers play a vital role in overseeing an organization’s broad-based workforce, the chief people officer typically goes beyond overseeing its people policies. The focus instead is on building talent as a key competitive advantage, with more emphasis on culture, which includes values, ethics, and mission.

As companies look to build internal brand awareness and set their sights more on establishing and driving their own unique cultures, CPOs are coming more into vogue. ON Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Sheri Zee as chief people officer of IntelyCare, the largest tech-enabled nurse staffing platform for healthcare facilities in the U.S. Partners Seth Harris and Nina McMaster led the assignment. Ms. Zee brings over 20 years of experience building and defining cultures within transformative and growing organizations. She was most recently senior vice president, culture and talent for Skillsoft Corp. Prior to that, Ms. Zee was senior vice president, human resources at SharkNinja, a $1.6 billion global consumer products company. While at SharkNinja, she was responsible for culture, talent, HR operations, and corporate services. Before that, she played a key leadership role with Haemonetics Corp. where she led various initiatives to transform the surgical division into a consultative, value based selling organization.

In her new position, Ms. Zee will lead IntelyCare’s people strategy to attract, retain, and develop the best talent in the industry while cultivating a culture of collaboration and learning.

“Last year’s growth and our continued success thus far in 2022 underscores the fact that a tech-enabled, gig model-based approach to healthcare staffing can address the needs of both healthcare professionals and facilities,” said David Coppins, co-founder and CEO of IntelyCare. “As more nurses demand a sustainable work-life balance, IntelyCare’s gig working model, powered by our AI-based platform, will ensure that nurses have control of their schedules while putting the power in the hands of facilities to better manage how they use their internal and per diem staff.”

According to data from the IntelyCare Research Group, 41 percent of nurses are now considering leaving the profession for good. To keep more nurses by the bedside and help solve the staffing crisis, flexible staffing models need to be adopted in ways that overcome the instabilities that are often associated with traditional 1099 staffing agency contract work. Through its platform, IntelyCare hires nursing professionals as W2 employees – extending employer-contributed taxes as well as healthcare, retirement, worker’s compensation, and other benefits, including training, continuing education opportunities, and free mobile-based access to wellness counseling.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial, and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners is one of the fastest growing search firms and this year is ranked as one of the Top 20 recruiting platforms in the nation by Hunt Scanlon Media.

Mr. Harris has 20-plus years of retained executive search experience and focuses on the technology sector including SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, managed services and IoT. He has over 375 completed executive searches across technology and enterprise functions. Mr. Harris’ clients range from late-stage VC- backed, mid-cap, growth / private equity to global multinational organizations.

Ms. McMaster joined ON Partners in 2013 and specializes in placing senior-level talent across a variety of practice areas, including life sciences, technology, and healthcare IT, and functionally in board, CIO, and CTO roles. She has placed senior executives with clients including IntelyCare, McAfee, McKesson, Quantum Health, and RxBenefits, among others. Ms. McMaster has placed over 100 executive leaders across multiple functional areas including human resources, technology, sales, marketing, and finance.

