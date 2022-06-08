Daversa Partners Recruits CMO for Salesloft

June 8, 2022 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the recruitment of Lauren Vaccarello as the new chief marketing officer for sales engagement platform Salesloft. The assignment was led by partner Maryanne Martire and senior associate Laura Davis. Ms. Vaccarello will leverage her deep leadership experience in the enterprise technology space to shape, drive, and execute Salesloft’s marketing strategy. “Lauren is joining Salesloft at an exciting time of growth,” said Kyle Porter, CEO of Salesloft. “She brings a tremendous amount of leadership and enterprise marketing expertise to our team. Lauren is a customer obsessed CMO with the skills and passion to serve our customers with world-class experiences.”

Ms. Vaccarello is an award-winning marketing leader with a track record of accelerating revenue growth and scaling the businesses of some of the most well-known brands in the B2B SaaS market. She has a strong marketing background in brand strategy, digital marketing, demand generation, and international expansion. She is the former chief marketing officer at Talend and has held marketing leadership roles at Box, AdRoll, and Salesforce. She also currently serves on the board of directors for Thryv and SalesHood.

Key Responsibilities

At Salesloft, Ms. Vaccarello will be responsible for powering the marketing engine that helps propel Salesloft’s rapidly-growing business to the next level. “Her team will be devoted to making Salesloft the most recognizable brand in sales technology and ensuring sales teams around the world understand the value of Salesloft’s market-leading Modern Revenue Workspace,” said the company.

“Salesloft is a rare brand. It has a product that every company can benefit from, a highly engaged culture, and a complete dedication to customer success,” said Ms. Vaccarello. “I have been consistently impressed by Salesloft’s growth and follow-through on its mission to make sellers’ lives easier.”

Last year, Daversa Partners helped to place Cherie Caldwell as Salesloft’s head of diversity, equity, and inclusion. As part of her role, Ms. Caldwell leads Salesloft Cares, a company-wide initiative that builds upon Salesloft’s strong existing culture to foster a more inclusive world. Ms. Caldwell is a key sponsor of Salesloft’s employee resource groups to advance and champion DEI initiatives across the company’s black, LGBTQ+, and female employees. She also promotes awareness and education programming, and encourages engagement within Salesloft’s communities.

Ms. Caldwell joined Salesloft with more than two decades of experience working with Fortune 100 corporations and start-ups, leading successful workforce adoption that drove exponential growth. Previously, she served in leadership roles at Comcast NBCUniversal, The Home Depot, and Delta Air Lines.

Founded in 2011, Salesloft’s sales engagement platform helps sellers and sales teams drive more revenue. Its Modern Revenue Workspace is a one-stop location for “sellers to execute all of their digital selling tasks, communicate with buyers, understand what to do next, and get the coaching and insights to win.” Amid its recent growth in EMEA and the opening of a data center in Frankfurt, Germany, Salesloft achieved a multi-billion dollar valuation due to a strategic growth investment from Vista Equity Partners. Salesloft’s sales team clients include IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco. The company is headquartered in Atlanta.

Growth Stage and VC Recruiters

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Ms. Martire partners with CEOs and founders to build executive management teams for both enterprise and consumer software businesses. She is recognized as a leading search partners for marketing leadership roles. She has also recruited within finance, technology, product, and customer success. Her venture-firm clients include Insight Partners, Greylock, Sequoia Capital, and Kleiner Perkins. She has also built executive teams for Zoom Communications, Salesloft, Hubspot, Brex, Checkout.com, Oura Ring, and Instacart.

Ms. Davis has supported the growth of Daversa Partners’ marketing practice across consumer and enterprise businesses, while significantly expanding the VP-level work by partnering with CMOs to find key marketing leaders. Her experience and network also includes finance and human resources. Most recently, Ms. Davis built out the executive teams for disruptive enterprise organizations including Freshworks, BetterUp, Olive and Teampay and consumer start-ups such as Brainpop, Ethos, Jetty, and Scentbird.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media