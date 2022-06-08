Elite Consulting Partners Opens Executive Search Division

June 8, 2022 – Over the past year, a number of other organizations have expanded their retained executive search services or added them to their offerings as the top-end talent sector heats up globally. Recently, Elite Consulting Partners, a provider of financial services transition consulting and business services, has launched an executive search division in conjunction with their newly opened Atlanta location. The new office will be overseen by Thomas Marks, branch manager and director of (registered investment advisors) RIA services. He will also serve as lead of the executive search division

“We take our role as industry thought leaders very seriously at Elite Consulting Partners and are relentless in staying ahead of the curve by providing the financial services industry with the best-in-class business services that amplify success,” said Frank LaRosa, CEO of Elite Consulting Partners. “It is our belief that every practice’s achievement is driven by the growth mindset of its team members. We are excited to provide our clients, through our executive search division, the resources that secure just that level of top-notch talent to fill all roles essential to advisor and firm success.” The new executive search division offers transition consulting and practice solutions with an emphasis on providing strategic advice and executive search capabilities.

Providing Executive Search Services

“The RIA space has shown tremendous growth which has necessitated the growth of support staff in equal measure in order for advisors to keep pace with opportunity,” said Mr. Marks. “The Elite Consulting Partners executive search division fills that need by providing a fully outsourced, turnkey solution for advisors and firms looking to find highly skilled talent which can be leveraged for sustainable and optimal practice achievement.”

Cielo Launches Executive Search Practice

Cielo, a strategic recruitment process outsourcing firm, is bringing its executive search experts into a global practice under the Cielo brand. Craig Pointon, who has led executive recruiting for the Middle East and Africa region since 2007, will now become Cielo’s executive vice president and global head of executive search.

“It has become increasingly apparent in recent years that the executive search industry hasn’t evolved at the pace of the rest of the recruitment industry,” Mr. Pointon said. “The traditional standard of waiting six weeks for a shortlist of qualified candidates should not be accepted in today’s world of advanced technology. It is our aim at Cielo to demystify executive search and help our clients measure ROI from their executive search partnership.”

Mr. Marks previously served as VP, partner, and co-investor relations for CIM Group. Before that, he was managing director with IFS Securities. Mr. Marks has 25 plus years of experience working with family offices, registered investment advisors, wirehouses, independent and bank brokerage firms as an institutional sales/wholesaler for real estate, mutual fund, and insurance companies.

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger and acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. The firm recently named Dale Dempsey as president. “Dale has been essential to helping me establish Elite Consulting Partners as the premier recruiting and consulting firm for financial advisors,” said Mr. LaRosa. “His dedication to constant learning and commitment to overachieve for every client has earned him the well-deserved position of professional credibility he holds in the industry.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media