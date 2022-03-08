ON Partners Fills Board Position for ArrowStream 

March 8, 2022 – Although boards of directors are considered the backbones of organizations, director recruiting has grown markedly more challenging, say recruiters who conduct searches in that area. As a result, companies continue to turn to executive search firms to help find new board members. ON Partners has placed Helen Davis as a new member of the board of directors at ArrowStream, a market-leading supply chain intelligence solution for the foodservice industry. Consultants Jeff Hocking, Heidi Hoffman, and Tindall Sewell led the assignment. Ms. Davis is a leader in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive digital transformation in the global supply chain market. Currently she is serving as head of supply chain BPC and HC at consumer goods giant Unilever. Throughout her career, Ms. Davis has led the processes and operations within warehouse, transportation, manufacturing, and delivery for companies including the Estee Lauder Companies, RB, and the Coca-Cola Co.

ArrowStream is a provider of mission-critical information and analytics for the foodservice supply chain. The company helps clients manage their business and capitalize on data for continuous improvement. ArrowStream serves thousands of chain restaurant operators, distributors, and suppliers with a single integrated network of applications and industry data, providing unmatched levels of transparency, control and actionable insight to protect their clients’ brands, mitigate risks and optimize profitability.

With a primary focus on technology, consumer, industrial and the life science sectors, ON Partners recruits C-level and board talent for public and private companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms. Founded in 2006, the firm’s consultants work from offices in Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Cleveland; Dallas; Menlo Park, CA; Minneapolis. MN; San Francisco; and New York. ON Partners was named one of the fastest growing search firms this year by Hunt Scanlon Media. The firm is now ranked as one of the 20 largest search firms in the nation.

Mr. Hocking identifies board members, chief executive officers and other senior-level talent across functions for technology companies and private equity firms. His clients span the software, hardware, networking, semiconductor, and outsourcing industries. He joined ON Partners in 2017 from Korn Ferry, where he served as regional market leader for the company’s technology practice.

Ms. Hoffman is partner and leader of the supply chain practice. Considered a pioneer in the recruitment of senior supply chain executives, she specializes in the recruitment and development of senior executives in strategic sourcing, procurement, manufacturing, operations, logistics, distribution, customer service, planning, quality, engineering and operational excellence for industrial, consumer, retail, life sciences, and technology companies globally. Before joining ON Partners Ms. Hoffman led North American supply chain center of expertise at Korn Ferry and founded and led the global supply chain practice at Russell Reynolds, where she also headed the North American industrial sector.

Ms. Hein builds executive leadership teams at growth equity, private equity, and Fortune 500 companies. She serves a range of positions across CEO, operating partner, and VP-level executive roles with strong focus on diversity placements with a focus on industrial and technology sectors.

Luring Directors

According to Egon Zehnder, heightened expectations now placed on boards have elevated both the professional standards and personal commitment required of all directors.

Changing the Fabric of Corporate Boards

The events of last summer may have been a tipping point for the large array of factors that brought to the forefront already existing needs for change in boardroom composition. A new report by the Alliance for Board Diversity (ABD), in collaboration with Deloitte, concludes that that while stakeholders and shareholders increase demands for gender, racial and ethnic diversity in the boardrooms of America’s companies, many forward-thinking boards have come to recognize the benefits of such change. That’s progress.

At the same time, many boards find that the supply of independent-minded “board experienced” directors – especially those who can add vital forms of specialized skills and expertise – is limited. Such candidates are widely sought but can be hesitant to take on the intensive responsibilities now required of board service.

Most in demand are women, senior leaders with global experience, ethnically diverse professionals, and millennials.

