Gallagher Assists Subway Supply Chain Cooperative in Finding CEO

March 8, 2022 – Gallagher’s Executive Search and Leadership Advisers (ESLA) has placed Kirsten Michulka as the new president and chief executive officer of Independent Purchasing Cooperative Inc. (IPC), a Subway franchisee-owned supply chain cooperative serving restaurants in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Ms. Michulka replaced Jan Risi who retired after leading the organization for over 25 years. “We were honored to serve as IPC’s partner for this search, and excited to see a tremendous talent like Kirsten join the IPC family,” said David Alexander, a managing director for Gallagher’s ESLA team, who led the assignment.

Ms. Michulka will be responsible for continuing to drive IPC’s mission to supply fresh food, quality products, reliable equipment, and valuable services to Subway franchisees, said IPC. She will be expected to work closely with the IPC board of directors and the IPC and Subway leadership teams to ensure operational excellence across the organization and strategically build the supply chain of the future.

“Kirsten is joining IPC at an exciting time for the organization and Subway, as we work together to advance Subway’s transformational journey and deliver better food and a better guest experience in restaurants,” said David Liseno, chairman of the IPC board of directors. “Her extensive experience and knowledge of supply chain strategy and operations will serve IPC well as the organization works towards building a more efficient, adaptable, and resilient supply chain.”

Ms. Michulka joins Subway with nearly three decades of experience in supply chain management, planning, and strategy across the consumer-packaged goods, food and beverage, and quick service restaurant industries. Prior to Subway, she was senior vice president, supply chain at Restaurant Supply Chain Solutions (RSCS), Taco Bell’s supply chain cooperative, where she was responsible for supply chain strategy, operations, and the integration of new technologies. Prior to Taco Bell, Ms. Michulka served in leadership positions at HAVI, a supply chain management firm for McDonald’s; PrimeSource Food Service Equipment; and PepsiCo.

“I am thrilled to join IPC during what is an increasingly exciting and transformational time for the Subway brand,” said Ms. Michulka. “I look forward to working alongside Subway’s network of dedicated franchisees and supporting them in the growth of their businesses.”

Based in Miami, Independent Purchasing Cooperative Inc. is an independent Subway franchisee-owned and operated purchasing cooperative. The organization negotiates the lowest costs for purchased goods and services, while improving quality, enhancing competitiveness, and ensuring the best value to Subway members and their customers. IPC was founded in 1996.

Respected Recruiters

Gallagher’s Executive Search and Leadership Advisers team brings decades of executive search and leadership consulting experience. The team assists clients domestically and internationally to find and grow transformational leaders. The team has completed more than 1,200 searches for a wide variety of senior roles across multiple industries and functions.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL. The company has operations in 68 countries and offers client service capabilities in more than 150 countries around the world through a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Mr. Alexander has more than 30 years of executive recruitment and talent management experience. Prior to joining Gallagher, he served as a senior human resources executive for world-class firms like SAP, AT&T, Washington Mutual, Allied Signal, Gateway, and Compaq. Most recently, Mr. Alexander served as chief people officer for Raising Cane’s, which grew from 10,000 to 20,000 global employees under his leadership.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media