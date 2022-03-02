NPAworldwide Expands U.S. Capacity 

March 2, 2022 – Member-owned recruitment network NPAworldwide has added seven new member locations across the U.S. “Congratulations to each of our new member firms,” said Dave Nerz, president of NPAworldwide. “By joining our recruiting network, these firms are invested as owners. Our continued membership growth allows independent recruitment firms to more effectively serve their clients and candidates by adding or increasing split placements.” NPAworldwide membership is offered on a selective basis to independently-owned recruitment firms who meet the network’s enrollment criteria and have a strategic interest in making split placements.

JIT Staffing & Recruiting, located in Madison, WI, is a retained search firm for a variety of roles in infrastructure, energy, industry, installation, building and environment.

The Meehan Group , based in Evansville, IN, is a generalist manufacturing recruiter supporting the metal fabrication, aluminum, electrical products, lubrication, power generation, food packaging and automotive industries.

Peritus Global Services, headquartered in Tampa, FL, focuses on modern financial technology, serving clients from big four, cryptocurrency and cutting edge fintech companies nationwide.

Go Talent Solutions LLC, located in Chicago, is experienced with full-cycle recruitment, diversity recruitment strategy development and diversity program management in the technology, telecommunications, finance, and educational industries, supporting technical and non-technical business functions

The W22 LLC, headquartered in Washington, D.C., specializes in the communications industry.

Agility Recruiting, based in San Francisco, represents the top candidates for contract and direct-hire roles at all levels of accounting and finance, human resources, office and administration, and marketing/creative.

Sokol Associates, located in New York City, focuses on placing lawyers/compliance professionals in all practice areas for clients including hedge funds, top investment banks, and conglomerates.

Improving Conditions

During the last six months, 63 percent of independent recruitment firm owners reported that their business was better than in the period before, according to new research by NPAworldwide. “Member recruitment firms view the manufacturing/supply chain, technology and accounting/finance sectors as the strongest vertical market segments for recruitment. Our independent recruitment firms working these segments are expecting to continue on the positive trend started in the last six months,” said Mr. Nerz.

“The recruitment industry is navigating huge changes,” he said. “The move to work from home and limits to availability of in-person interviewing has added to the complexity of making a new hire. Many employers are ready to focus on finding and hiring great talent, but still lack the decision-making speed to get candidates with multiple offers. There is much work to do refining complex interview procedures and overly time-consuming and deliberate selection processes.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media