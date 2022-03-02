ZRG Partners Names EMEA Leader

March 2, 2022 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently expanded with the addition of Natalie Sleiman as managing director in Dubai and will serve as its EMEA lead, further expanding the firm’s data-driven platform and global presence in the region. She joins the firm’s professional and technology services practice. “Through her track record of successful executive placements and her steadfast commitment to supporting rising executive talent, Natalie has proven herself a passionate talent expert,” said Larry Hartmann, CEO of ZRG. “She will be a tremendous asset as ZRG continues to expand within the Middle East and the greater EMEA region.”

As an executive search consultant, certified executive leadership assessor and certified practitioner in organizational culture transformation, Ms. Sleiman has placed C-suite and senior leaders within technology, advisory, and growth-stage companies across the Middle East. She previously served as partner, head of technology and professional services, MENA for Stanton Chase. Earlier, she established and led Volkswagen Financial Services in the Middle East.

In 2021, Natalie was elected president of the INSEAD Alumni Association in the UAE, having earned her global executive MBA from INSEAD in 2014. Additionally, she established and currently oversees the UAE chapter of She Loves Tech, putting into practice her passion for supporting female-founded tech start-ups.

Related: ZRG Names Chief Revenue Officer

ZRG, founded in 1999, is a progressive mid-sized global executive search firm and one of the fastest growing in the search industry. It provides a full suite of executive, middle-management, and customized search solutions through its offices in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The firm finds leaders across a broad spectrum of business markets, including aerospace, consumer, education, healthcare services and solutions, industrial, life sciences, non-profit, private equity and venture capital, and technology.

Growth in Greater China and Asia Pacific

ZRG recently expanded with the addition of Train Luo as managing director to help lead the firm’s expansion into Greater China and the Asia-Pacific region. A cross-border executive recruiter (based in San Jose and Shanghai), Mr. Luo joins ZRG’s technology practice. Mr. Luo has 10 years of recruiting experience based in the Silicon Valley and over 13 years of experience in top global executive search firms in Asia. He is an expert in high tech sectors, having placed leaders across semiconductor, smart device/IOT, SaaS, internet, venture capital, and blockchain/crypto. Notably, he recruited the China president of Amazon and the first China City GM for Uber. In addition, he was a winner of LinkedIn Power Profiles in China in 2017. Before joining ZRG, Mr. Luo founded TL Talent Advisory, which now serves as ZRG’s affiliate operation in China.

Recruiting Entrepreneur Makes Seven-Figure Investment in ZRG

ZRG, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, has elected Hamilton Bradshaw CEO James Caan to its board of directors. Mr. Caan has made a personal seven-figure investment in the company. “We are thrilled to add James Caan to our board of directors,” said CEO Larry Hartmann. “He brings a global aspect to our board that is important as we continue our expansion. James will be a valuable resource to me in my role as CEO as someone who has successfully grown and scaled a global recruitment business. I look forward to his involvement in our future growth.”

ZRG recently acquired boutique strategy consulting firm Brimstone Consulting Group LLC. Based in Camden, ME, Brimstone Consulting is a specialist consulting firm which partners with clients in building a strategy blueprint for rapid CEO success after leadership transitions. Brimstone’s methodology aligns leadership goals with business capabilities at all levels. The firm’s key focus areas include business acceleration; change enablement; culture change; executive coaching; leadership development; leadership team alignment; organizational alignment; diversity, equity and inclusion; and post-merger execution.

ZRG also acquired Walking the Talk, a consulting and advisory firm focused on culture transformation. Hunt Scanlon Ventures, based in Greenwich, Conn., facilitated the introduction and transaction between both organizations. Walking the Talk, headquartered in Amsterdam, specializes in enhancing performance results by aligning culture with strategy. Since the company was established 11 years ago, culture has landed firmly on the agenda of most executive teams and boards of directors. “Hiring top talent that aligns with a client’s culture objective has been a key success factor for ZRG,” said Mr. Hartmann. “With the addition of Walking the Talk, we will expand our consulting and talent solutions capabilities, helping our clients address challenging topics like change management and culture transformation.

Related: ZRG Appoints Global Head of Financial Services

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media