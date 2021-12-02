McDermott + Bull Tapped by Goodwill Industries of Orange County to Find CFO

December 2, 2021 – Irvine, CA-based search firm McDermott + Bull has been engaged to lead the chief financial officer search for Goodwill Industries of Orange County (Goodwill of OC). The assignment will be led by McDermott + Bull co-founder and managing partner Chris Bull, partner Jeff Black, and director Sara Pizarro. “We feel privileged to partner once again with Goodwill of Orange County on their CFO search,” said Mr. Bull. “A few years back, we successfully completed the CEO search for Goodwill, bringing in Nicole Suydam who has done a wonderful job since assuming the role. We look forward to what lies ahead for this incredible organization.”

The new CFO will be expected to ensure that the organization’s financial position is strong and able to grow and sustain its programs and services, while helping the community understand the link between its stores and mission. More specifically, this individual will provide leadership, oversight, and coordination of organization-wide accounting, budgeting, auditing, and financial analysis and reporting programs for Goodwill of OC.

The experienced candidate will be charged with improving financial performance, with a focus on productivity, continued improvement and innovation to drive top-line growth and develop a roadmap for digital transformation of the company. He or she will also be charged with expanding community support by building brand understanding and community engagement to increase philanthropic contributions while creating momentum to launch a centennial anniversary campaign by 2024.

Since 1924, Goodwill of Orange County has worked to help people who face barriers find and keep meaningful employment. Founded on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to achieve the independence in which employment provides, Goodwill is most recognized for its donated-goods thrift stores. Goodwill of Orange County has supported hundreds of thousands of Orange County residents by creating and providing quality training and employment services to empower its program participants.

In 2018, McDermott + Bull placed Nicole Suydam as the new president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Orange County. “Having previously worked at Goodwill of Orange County, I have a deep appreciation for and understanding of the critical work the organization is doing to change and enhance the lives of thousands of individuals facing barriers in Orange County,” Ms. Suydam said.

Experienced Recruiters

McDermott + Bull provides mission-critical permanent executive placement and interim solutions for a range of domestic and global clients. The firm serves private and public companies, private equity firms and their operating companies across multiple industries, including technology, financial services, biotech and life sciences, and professional services.

Mr. Bull is a co-founder of the firm. He has over 20 years of experience in retained executive search. He has a track record of partnering with client organizations to deliver senior talent with private and public companies, private equity firms and their operating companies.

McDermott + Bull has placed Jessica Greer Morris as the new chief executive officer of Prince’s Trust. She will help launch the U.K.-based youth charity organization in the U.S., serving as its first CEO. The search was completed by McDermott + Bull managing director Sue Waterbury and executive recruiter Allison Cox. Ms. Morris will guide the organization through a critical stage of growth as the charity responds to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on unemployment around the world. In establishing the U.S. location, she will create a conduit for American citizens to support the organization’s work on a global scale and will implement the program to transform the lives of unemployed youth in the U.S.

Mr. Black leads the firm’s fit practice. He and his team seek to enrich organizations where they serve and focus on helping companies realize “an ideal fit between executive talent and the company’s culture and values.” His clients include: Honda Center/Anaheim Ducks, Panda Restaurant Group, Oakwood Worldwide, Decurion/ArcLight Cinemas, BJ’s Restaurants, Del Taco, LA BioMed, Niagara Bottling, Santa Monica Seafood, Orange County United Way, Rubio’s Restaurants, King’s Hawaiian and Golden State Foods.

Ms. Pizarro directly supports Mr. Bull. In her role, she collaborates with top private and public organizations, as well as private equity firms and their operating companies. Her responsibilities include candidate research and recruiting, pipeline management and candidate flow, as well as performance feedback.

