Raines International Adds Search Veteran to Build Out Technology Practice

December 2, 2021 – New York-based Raines International has named Rick Harris as managing director and leader of its product and technology officers practice. He will be based out of the firm’s Miami office. “The tech industry’s most innovative founders, CEOs and investors call Rick for a reason…he is the best at what he does. He is an energetic, collaborative builder who is a joy to work with,” said Dan Smith, CEO. “His practice is a force multiplier for our other practice areas, allowing Raines to fully serve clients’ most pressing needs.”

With more than two decades experience in executive search specializing in the technology industry, Mr. Harris has placed hundreds of technology, product and engineering leaders. He previously served as a partner at True Search co-leading its product, data, and technology practice. Prior to joining True Search in 2014, Mr. Harris was the lead recruiter for executive talent at Vistaprint and a member of Korn Ferry’s global technology practice.

“We live in a time when technology is transforming every aspect of the way we live. But if I’ve learned one thing over my two decades in executive search, it is that people build companies,” Mr. Harris said. “I’ve been fortunate to have worked with some incredible people over the years, but when I met the team at Raines, I was impressed by the diverse and accomplished experiences of the leadership team, the caliber of the consultants, and the way in which they closely collaborate with their clients, weaving advisory and search in a truly integrated process. I’m excited to establish the product and technology officers practice to help our clients find the world class technology leaders that transform their businesses.”

Earlier this month, Raines hired fintech industry advisor Vrinda Johnson as a managing director to lead its fintech and business services practices. Ms. Johnson has spent more than a decade advising C-suite and board leaders and organizations in the financial services sector as they build and develop their organizations. “Vrinda’s colleagues describe her as one of the most remarkable people they’ve ever worked with,” said Mr. Smith. “She embodies the combination of deep sector expertise, influencing skills and fun-to-work-with execution style that is a trademark of Raines. There is no one better to bring our platform to the fintech, business services and adjacent sectors.”

Growing Search Firm

Founded in 1969, Raines International conducts global searches for C-suite executives and their direct reports. With expertise in all major industry sectors and functional areas, its client base includes privately held companies, publicly held corporations, leading private equity and venture capital firms, and not-for-profits. The firm operates in Austin, Boston, Buenos Aires, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

Raines International opened new offices in Miami and Philadelphia. According to the search firm, the opening of the Miami office supports Raines’ strategic client development and growth plan, balancing current market demands and the opportunity to pursue accelerated growth in new sectors. “I am thrilled to be personally opening our newest office in Miami,” said Mr. Smith. “We have seen a tremendous increase in executives, corporations and investment firms moving to Florida in the years leading up to the pandemic, and that trend only strengthened over the past year. This is a truly exciting time for the Florida market broadly and Miami business market in particular, and our presence here reflects our orientation around client service.”

Raines also opened a new office in Philadelphia. Led by Engy Lamour, senior vice president and head of Raines’ financial services practice, the Philadelphia team will be primarily focused on clients in financial services, cybersecurity, healthcare and industrials.

