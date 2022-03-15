MalinHughes Appoints President of Human Capital Solutions Practice

March 15, 2022 – The executive search field continues to be a welcoming landing pad for human resources executives looking for a career change. For CHROs, chief talent officers and other C-suite HR executives, the cross-over skills required in the search business are nearly identical. Chicago-based executive search firm MalinHughes recently expanded its leadership team with the addition of former HR executive David D. Jones as president of its emerging human capital solutions practice. “We are very excited that David has joined MalinHughes,” said Brad Newpoff, co-founder and president. “He will be an instrumental leader to the overall company as well as being pivotal in the development and growth of our emerging human capital solutions practice.”

“This a major landmark in MalinHughes’ commitment to the human capital services industry,” said Robert Becker, partner and chief operating officer. “We are very excited for our future and poised for continued growth.” Mr. Jones will be based out of the firm’s West Coast office in Walnut Creek, CA. He is a nationally recognized human resources executive with more than 30 years of C-suite experience developing and implementing innovative human capital strategies across multiple industries.

Previously, Mr. Jones was chief human resources officer for Stanford Healthcare where he led staffing and human resource workstreams for the health system. Prior to Stanford, he held CHRO and executive roles at Kaiser Permanente, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Illinois, Bon Secours Health System, and Ameritrade.

MalinHughes has over 50 years of recruitment experience from the leadership team. The firm uses a shared platform allowing clients to see progress throughout each search and share market insights. MalinHughes’ reporting capabilities include data analytics on job posts, advertising spend, relevant industry news, candidate information, and other custom content. They have experience placing executives across North America and the U.K. The firm specializes in banking/financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

Recent Addition

MalinHughes recently named Deveran George as a managing director in its human capital strategy and executive search practices. She is responsible for leading MalinHughes’ strategic consulting practice as well as working within the executive search practice. Ms. George will be working closely with current customers as well as focusing on expanding the firm’s strategic advisory and search services. She will support the firm’s verticals within the healthcare, financial services technology services industries. “We are very excited that Deveran has decided to join MalinHughes,” said Mr. Newpoff. “She brings deep professional experience in human resources, talent acquisition, and management as well as diversity and inclusion. She will be an important asset as MalinHughes continues to expand our service offerings to our valued customers.”

Finding HR Leaders and Diversity Chiefs Remains Hot Spot for Executive Recruiters

The HR role is evolving, and the challenges have never been greater, say search firms that specialize in finding talent for that area. Right alongside them, meanwhile, diversity and inclusion leaders have also garnered influence in shaping what companies will look like in 2022 and beyond.

Top human capital positions are becoming more mission critical to the success of an organization,” said Brad Newpoff, co-founder and president of MalinHughes. “This is the only C-suite position that is a true partner to every other C-suite position. Top HR leaders recognize that every company and every industry is going through a transformation in order to stay relevant. There is no right or wrong way to approach this but there is a critical need to do something in order to remain relevant. This is not a problem but a huge opportunity. Most companies have this very unique and special opportunity to reinvent themselves and how they relate to both their customers and employees. HR leaders will be at the core of this transformation,” he said. “They will be required to be the visionaries, strategic advisors and executors of new concepts and ideas that. Most importantly, he/she will be helping to maintain or recreate new company cultures that will send their employers on a new business trajectory.”

Ms. George is a healthcare leader with experience in talent acquisition, talent management, human resources, and organization development. Prior to joining MalinHughes, she was director of talent management and integration, and served in various human resources leadership roles for West Virginia University Medicine, a large, fully integrated, academic medical center and health system, where she was responsible for building the talent acquisition/management departments as well as working in a leadership capacity within human resources.

With almost 20 years of human resources experience, Ms. George specializes in talent management and executive search for CMOs, vice presidents, academic clinical chairs, senior executives, and clinical leaders. She also focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion; HR compliance; employee and labor relations; compensation; retention; onboarding; immigration and employee engagement; performance; and integration. Her efforts and experience are comprehensive, from staff, to the C-suite and medical team.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media