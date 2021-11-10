MalinHughes Names Managing Director

November 10, 2021 – Chicago-based executive search firm MalinHughes has named Deveran George as a managing director in its human capital strategy and executive search practices. She will be responsible for leading MalinHughes’ strategic consulting practice as well as working within the executive search practice. Ms. George will be working closely with current customers as well as focusing on expanding the firm’s strategic advisory and search services. She will support the firm’s verticals within the healthcare, financial services technology services industries. “We are very excited that Deveran has decided to join MalinHughes,” said Brad Newpoff, co-founder and president. “She brings deep professional experience in human resources, talent acquisition and management as well as diversity and inclusion. She will be an important asset as MalinHughes continues to expand our service offerings to our valued customers.”

“We welcome Deveran’s leadership and experience to MalinHughes,” said Robert Becker, co-founder and chief financial officer. “Her experience within human resources and talent acquisition will be a significant asset as we continue to expand our service offerings.”

Get Our Latest Report! The New Private Equity Talent Blueprint

Recruiting world class leadership is the No. 1 priority for private equity firms and their portfolios in the wake of COVID-19. As a result, a transformative shift is happening in PE recruiting – with an emphasis on new drivers, including culture, diversity & inclusion, and engagement. According to this latest global private equity research report from Hunt Scanlon, these are just some of the new levers private equity talent leaders are pulling on to unleash higher levels of leadership performance. Their aim: To find new and sustainable ways to enhance value, growth, results, and returns.

Some are calling this new era in private equity talent a ‘platinum period’ for PE recruiting. In this special 2021 Global Private Equity Talent Leadership Report, Hunt Scanlon examines how executive recruiters and PE talent leaders are designing a new set of talent blueprints to recruit, assess, and extract value from existing and incoming leaders. If you are a PE managing director, operating partner, talent leader or executive recruiter specializing in private equity, this report is designed specifically for you. A special thanks to our Co-Sponsor: JM Search! Buy your copy today!

Ms. George is a healthcare leader with experience in talent acquisition, talent management, human resources and organization development. Prior to joining MalinHughes, she was the director of talent management and integration, and served in various human resources leadership roles for West Virginia University Medicine, a large, fully integrated, academic medical center and health system, where she was responsible for building the talent acquisition/management departments as well as working in a leadership capacity within human resources.

Veteran HR Leader

With almost 20 years of human resources experience, she specializes in talent management and executive search for CMOs, vice presidents, academic clinical chairs, senior executives and clinical leaders. She also focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion, HR compliance, employee and labor relations, compensation, retention, onboarding, immigration and employee engagement, performance and integration. Her efforts and experience are comprehensive, from staff, to the C-suite and medical team.

Ms. George has served on a number of healthcare industry and professional boards. Most recently, she was president for the West Virginia Healthcare Human Resources Association, a chapter of the Association for Healthcare Resource & Materials Management and the American Hospital Association. She served and continues to serve in board leadership for Tri-State Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM), a chapter of the national SHRM, affiliated with West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

MalinHughes has over 50 years of recruitment experience from the leadership team. The firm uses a shared platform allowing clients to see progress throughout each search and share market insights. MalinHughes’ reporting capabilities include data analytics on job posts, advertising spend, relevant industry news, candidate information, and other custom content our clients choose. They have experience placing executives across North America and the U.K. The firm specializes in banking/financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and technology.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media