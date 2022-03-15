HARTZ Search Seeks Chief Medical Officer for JPS Health Network

March 15, 2022 – Charlotte, NC-based HARTZ Search was recently enlisted by the JPS Health Network to lead its search for a new chief medical officer. The role involves developing strategies to align with the mission, vision, and values of the organization. The individual is charged with both operational and clinical oversight responsibilities and works closely with the academic faculty and leadership in the accomplishment of these responsibilities. In addition, the chief medical officer is the senior executive clinical leader responsible for safety and quality and is expected to support the JPS Health Networks’ commitment to quality, safety, service, and improvement of patient clinical outcomes. The CMO serves as the leader, liaison, and resource to management on matters pertaining to medical staff activities. HARTZ is looking for candidates with a record of at least five years of successful clinical practice augmented by five years or more of leadership experience in a hospital system. Additional medical leadership training is also preferred as well as a master’s degree in healthcare administration, medical management, and/or business administration.

JPS Health Network is a $950 million, tax-supported healthcare system for Tarrant County in North Texas. The network is anchored by John Peter Smith Hospital, a 578-bed acute care in Fort Worth. JPS has the only Level 1 trauma center in Tarrant County and the county’s only psychiatric emergency services site. JPS is also a certified chest pain center, certified primary stroke center and an accredited American College of Surgery cancer center. JPS has a Level lll neonatal intensive care center (NICU). The health network was named the best hospital in the U.S. in 2020, according to a new hospital evaluating system unveiled by Washington Monthly Magazine. Ranking near the top of every category, it out-scored the most prestigious healthcare organizations in America.

Specialist Recruiters

Established in 2017, HARTZ Search is an executive search firm centered on the healthcare and higher education sectors. In addition to its headquarters in Charlotte, the firm has regional offices in Dallas and San Diego, CA.

Mike Hartz is president and CEO of the firm. His diverse background in executive and physician search has given him unique experience in working with executives and physicians within the healthcare and higher education industries. During his 15 years in executive search, he has recruited over 200 executives and physicians nationwide. Mr. Hartz has used his background in customer service and business operations as well as his knowledge of national healthcare market trends in recruitment, practice management, and physician services to solidify his track record in recruiting for healthcare systems, facilities, and physician practices ranging in size from small rural to large medical centers.

Chief Medical Officers

Chief medical officers are typically cited as the senior government official designated head of medical services, sometimes at the national level. The post is held by a physician who serves to advise and lead a team of medical experts on matters of public health importance.

According to recruiters, the role of the chief medical officer has evolved in recent years, and organizations are looking for leaders with broader skill-sets. “Today’s CMO needs to have professional experience gathered from different players in the drug development industry, since he or she needs to understand the objectives of the key players in the field,” said Marc Salzberg, CEO of Airway Therapeutics . Those include academia / clinical practice, the pharma industry, regulatory authorities, and third-party vendors such as contract research organizations in order to successfully cooperate with those partners.”

Over the past year several healthcare organizations have turned to executive search firms to find new CMOs. Here is a sampling from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Life sciences recruiting specialist Coulter Partners recently assisted in the recruitment of Sanjay Aggarwal as chief medical officer of Apollo Therapeutics, a portfolio-based biopharmaceutical company rapidly advancing transformative treatments based on breakthrough discoveries. “Sanjay is a highly accomplished clinical leader whose experience developing promising therapeutics through to regulatory approval will be incredibly valuable to Apollo as we move our lead programs forward,” said Richard Mason, CEO of Apollo. “We are proud to have him as a leader of our newly opened Boston facility where we look forward to growing our presence in the U.S., and we thank Coulter Partners for their outstanding professional support in securing Sanjay’s appointment.”

San Diego, CA- based Caliber Associates recently placed former NexImmune executive Han Myint as the new chief medical officer for NextCure, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Steve Hochberg, CEO and founder of Caliber Associates, led the assignment. “We are very excited that Han has joined the NextCure team,” said Michael Richman, president and CEO of NextCure. “We believe the depth of his expertise in oncology product development will prove instrumental in the advancement of our product pipeline. Han’s strong industry track record is highlighted by his involvement in the development of multiple U.S. Food and Drug approved products.”

Life sciences-focused search firm Slone Partners placed Mike Spigarelli as chief medical officer of Lumen Bioscience in Seattle, WA . “As an extremely skilled industry leader with three decades of medical, pharmaceutical and academic experience, Mike Spigarelli has a thorough understanding of clinical affairs, drug development and regulatory strategy,” said Tara Kochis-Stach, president of Slone Partners. “He will be a tremendously valuable addition to the Lumen Bio executive team at a time when the company is advancing a number of exciting new investigational biologic drugs.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media