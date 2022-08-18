Jorgenson Consulting Assists Quad Cities Chamber with CEO Search

August 18, 2022 – The economic strength of the non-profit sector has increased in recent years, and it is now the third largest employer in the U.S. This has certainly kept search firms busy. Greensboro, NC-based Jorgenson Consulting has assisted in the recruitment of LaDrina Wilson as the new CEO of Quad Cities Chamber in Davenport, IA. She succeeds Paul Rumler, who stepped down in March.

During the search, Jorgenson Consulting conducted a series of meetings with the search committee, chamber staff, members of the chamber’s board of directors, and a cross-section of community stakeholders to develop a position description that captures the preferred candidate’s desired experience and leadership characteristics.

Dr. Wilson turned out to be a perfect fit for the organization. She was previously CEO of Iman Consulting and chair of the Chamber’s board prior to the announcement. She also has a long history of administrative work in the Quad Cities. She served as vice president of student services at Black Hawk College for almost two years. Dr. Wilson has also held various roles at Eastern Iowa Community College across a span of 11 years, including dean of students, assistant director of enrollment and customer service, admissions officer, and academic advisor.

“LaDrina is an exceptional leader and facilitator. She is the right person at the right time to lead our Chamber,” said Debbie Anselm, Quad Cities Chamber board chair and publisher of the Quad-City Times and Dispatch/Argus. “This commitment will provide the stability needed and ensure the good work of the Chamber continues. It also provides us with a unique opportunity to develop a thorough and comprehensive analysis of the region and determine a strategic plan for the organization that aligns with the needs of the Quad Cities region.”

“It’s a privilege and an honor to serve our region as CEO for the Quad Cities Chamber,” said Dr. Wilson. “Looking forward, we are an effective and efficient organization, and we won’t stray from our roots. We will re-evaluate our priorities, our past practices and we will act on that insight to push our work to the next level.”

Founded in 2010, The Quad Cities Chamber is the community and economic development organization serving western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Its mission is to strengthen and enhance the local business environment, represent the interests of its members, and foster balanced growth in the Quad Cities region. The chamber serves upwards of 2,000 businesses and 80,000 employees across a wide spectrum of industries, from retail and manufacturing to defense and logistics, along with many others — large, medium and small.

Founded in 1992, Jorgenson Consulting focuses on the fields of non-profit, economic and community development. The firm, which serves state organizations as well as a multitude of organizational structures, has led searches in rural communities, mid-sized markets, and metropolitan regions. In addition to North Carolina, Jorgenson Consulting has offices in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, and New York.

Specialist Recruiters

Todd W.S. Jorgenson, managing director and principal, specializes in executive searches for non-profit, community, and economic development entities throughout the U.S. His experience includes non-profit executive searches, information technology searches, executive compensation, sales operation management, business development, and sales.

He began his career recruiting software engineers from the U.S. Department of Defense and National Security agencies to work on classified government contractor projects. He also worked in the field of information technology and telecommunications infrastructure, working for successful technology-based companies like U.S. Robotics, 3Com, and Universal Access. His experience ranges from business development to running the Middle East and Africa sale operations out of Paris, France.

Joan Jorgenson, managing director and principal, brings over 25 years of executive search experience within the economic development, chamber of commerce, government and private sector organizations. She has held consulting and human resource management positions at PHH Fantus, Beatrice Companies, Gould, and American Hospital Supply Corp. Her areas of expertise include executive search, public and private sector organization development, compensation, and policy development. She has conducted numerous executive search assignments for chamber and economic and community development executives throughout the country.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media