Artico Search Appoints Partner

August 18, 2022 – Artico Search recently expanded with the addition of cybersecurity specialist John Wilson as a partner. “Mercedes and I have known John for years,” said Matt Comyns, co-founder of Artico. “We are thrilled he joined Artico as he will deepen our go-to-market expertise and network globally. John will leverage his incredible experience as a chief revenue officer with scaleup B2B software leaders to help our clients build the robust sales leadership vital to scaling their businesses.” Mr. Wilson is a sought-after cybersecurity go-to-market leader. He has held a variety of global leadership roles from seed through high growth, acquisition, and IPO.

Throughout his career, Mr. Wilson has held key positions leading sales, channels, customer success, field operations, and strategy. He has worked for recognized and innovative technology companies to include: Secure Code Warrior, BlackBerry, Lookout, Symantec, Blue Coat, Elastica, Qualys, and Verizon. Mr. Wilson combines global market experience with strong technical knowledge and a passion for ethical leadership in the rapidly changing global economy.

Mr. Wilson received a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an international business MBA from Fordham University. A combat veteran, he was a U.S. Army ranger and paratrooper.

Mr. Wilson recently joined Hunt Scanlon to discuss why he decided to join Artico. “People are the engine that drives business success and Artico is a group of dedicated, team players with inspiring leaders committed to success– for individuals, customers, and stakeholders,” said Mr. Wilson. “I am proud to be associated with Mercedes, Matt, and the Artico Search brand. They are honest, ethical, and committed to excellence.”

“Over my career, I had the great pleasure and honor of leading multiple go-to-market teams including sales, customer success, support, professional service, field operations, business development, and channel across multiple companies,” Mr. Wilson said. “My experience ranges from start-ups to Fortune 500 in both U.S. and global organizations with multiple successful exits and an IPO. I believe these experiences and my deep understanding of complex business challenges enhanced my passion for helping organizations manage exponential growth. It is this expertise coupled with my passion for people and helping them reach their full potential that will greatly enhance my ability to help organizations and people succeed.”

Helping Firm Growth

“Throughout my journey I have recruited and mentored hundreds of people,” said Mr. Wilson. “I enjoy watching each person follow their unique life path. I really love seeing other people experience success. Ultimately, developing people and seeing them excel is what gives me pleasure and I plan to help people grow, and help leaders accomplish their unique goals without losing sight of my personal goal to live an honest life treating others with dignity and respect.”

The Hunt for Cyber Technology Leaders Heats Up as Risks Multiply

With technology has come the insatiable – and merciless – need for talent. Having the right leaders and teams in place is now more critical than ever. Cyber technology leaders appear in various forms: chief information security officer (CISO), chief information risk officer, chief security officer (CSO), VP information security, chief trust officer, chief information officer (CIO), chief technology officer (CTO), and many others.

These executives are vital, front line leaders facing down increasingly numerous and sophisticated threats. Their job is to secure both the enterprise and its external products and solutions. They report to boards of directors and management committees on a regular basis, are considered strategic assets to be leveraged, and increasingly give organizations their competitive advantage. The cost of hiring one is rising – and that is good news to the scores of executive recruiters who hunt them down for clients around the globe. Read now >>

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead.

Related: Artico Search Recruits Chief Technology Officer for connectRN

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media