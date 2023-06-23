InterSearch Worldwide Adds New Member Firm in Brazil

June 23, 2023 – InterSearch Worldwide, a global alliance of executive search companies, has added Brazil-based Weplace as its newest member firm. “We are proud to have Weplace as our new member in Brazil, which is a strategic country for InterSearch in Latin America,” said Frank Schelstraete, chairman of the InterSearch. “Their team has expertise in the most strategic industries in the region as well as for the InterSearch global practices: consumer, life sciences and healthcare, energy, agri-business, industrial, logistic, technology, and financial services. The InterSearch community is excited to start cooperating with Weplace and offer to international clients the services of such a highly experienced and reliable partner in Brazil.”

Weplace is a human capital strategy and management consulting firm focused on the development and integration of customized solutions for companies in governance and management practices, as well as attracting and retaining high-performing talent and teams. Established in 2013, Weplace is now a diverse team of 35 people with a footprint of 2,500-plus board and executives assessments and search projects, strategic, and market mapping.

“This partnership, which is part of the internationalization strategy, will broaden Weplace’s access to executives all across the globe, as well as expand into new practices, knowledge, and content,” said Aline Zimermann, partner of Weplace. “With InterSearch’s extensive experience and reputation, Weplace further strengthens its positioning in the Brazilian human capital consulting market.”

Brazil is the largest national economy in Latin America, the world’s eighth largest economy at market exchange rates and the seventh largest in purchasing power parity, according to the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. It has a mixed economy with abundant natural resources and is projected to become one of the five largest in the world in the decades to come. In 2022, according to International Monetary Fund (IMF), Brazilian nominal GDP was $1.9 trillion, the country has a long history of being among the 10 largest economies in the world.

InterSearch is a specialized executive search firm that works across all major industry sectors – recruiting senior and mid-level executives, managers, specialists, and professionals in many disciplines. Its team offers more than 75 years of talent acquisition capability and HR knowledge.

Strategic Partnership

InterSearch member in Benelux, Schelstraete Delacourt recently announced a partnership with Minds&More. “The partnership with Minds&More is a milestone for Schelstraete Delacourt and fits with our growth and diversification strategy at C-level,” said Vanessa Delacourt, CEO of Schelstraete Delacourt. “With a specialization in interim marketing and sales and project management, we wish to serve as a platform for further vertical integration based on functional areas and general interim recruitment management. As a result, we are able to offer a sustainable total solution to companies that wish to expand and further reinforce their organization.”

The partners of Minds&More will continue to lead the company and to reinvest in the Schelstraete Delacourt group. Myriam Vangenechten, CEO of Minds&More, said: “We believe that this transaction will serve as a lever for the development of both companies. Our expertise in marketing and sales will fit seamlessly with the services of Schelstraete Delacourt, enabling us jointly to create even more value for our clients.”

“In the current war for talent we must focus more than ever on attracting the best talent for our clients; the type of contract – permanent or temporary – is of secondary importance in this regard,” said Pieterjan Kempynck, co-founder of Minds&More. “Together with Schelstraete Delacourt, we wish to ensure that companies find the right talent with the right skills.”

“With this new partnership, we are on the right track to achieve further growth in our company,” said Frank Schelstraete, chairman. “With a takeover in the Netherlands in the near future, we wish to further expand our market position within the Benelux. The logical next step is further geographical expansion within Europe.”

