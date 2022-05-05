InterSearch Adds New Member Firm in France

May 5, 2022 – InterSearch Worldwide, a global alliance of executive search companies, has added French executive search firm Grant Alexander as its newest member firm. “At InterSearch we strive to partner with the best independent executive search firms and are very excited to strengthen our operations in France with this strategic alliance,” said Frank Schelstraete, chairman of InterSearch Worldwide. “We welcome Grant Alexander and look forward to boosting their clients’ talent pool in 70-plus countries worldwide.” For more than 30 years, Grant Alexander has been a partner to organizations and leaders seeking to improve their performance, assisting them with all their skills development and management needs. The group has multiple areas of expertise in HR consulting and services, with four business lines (executive search, executive interim, leadership development, and HR & organization transformation). The firm works in all industries and roles (executives, experts, rare profiles) with more than 50 consultants and researchers located in five offices in France (Paris, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, and Toulouse) and the subsidiary in Abidjan.

“We are thrilled and proud to become a member of InterSearch, one of the world’s leading international networks for executive recruitment and HR consulting,” said Henri Vidalinc, chairman of Grant Alexander. “The relationship based on trust and convergence that we immediately formed with Frank and the network’s leaders was an important driver for us, as further evidence that we have the same approach to the business and to the support we offer our clients. We all share a strategy of excellence and have a strong sense of community. This alliance comes at a key moment in Alexander group’s development and will now enable us to offer tailored responses to our clients, wherever they may be.”

France has a developed, high-income mixed economy, characterized by sizeable government involvement, economic diversity, a skilled labor force, and high innovation. For roughly two centuries, the French economy has consistently ranked among the 10 largest globally; it is currently the world’s ninth-largest by purchasing power parity, the seventh-largest by nominal GDP, and the second-largest in the European Union by both metrics. France is considered an economic power, with membership in the Group of Seven leading industrialized countries, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and the Group of Twenty largest economies.

InterSearch is a specialized executive search firm that works across all major industry sectors – recruiting senior and mid-level executives, managers, specialists, and professionals in many disciplines. Its team offers more than 75 years of talent acquisition capability and HR knowledge.

Recently Appointed Chairman

InterSearch recently elected Ehab Hassan as chairman, Middle East. “We are very pleased to have Ehab join our executive leadership team as chairman of the Middle East,” said Samantha Robinson, managing director Middle East. “He brings the breadth and depth of experience, leadership and will support us on our growth journey across our four offices in the Middle East. We look forward to capitalizing on Ehab’s extensive experience leading HR, people, culture and change to give us invaluable insights across our strengths in nationalization and support our clients to transform with top talent.”

Mr. Hassan brings to InterSearch and InterSearch Middle East 30 years of strategic recruitment experience, both local and global, gained across multiple industries including financial services, oil and gas, and telecoms. “His CHRO expertise and ability to engage with directorships will be invaluable to our business, as he delivers on international executive search, interim management and HR consulting projects offering contributions that will assist to drive InterSearch forward and build on relationships across our sector strengths,” InterSearch said.

