The Moran Company Seeks CEO for Feeding Pennsylvania

June 23, 2023 – The Moran Company, an executive recruitment firm that specializes in the non-profit sector, has been enlisted to find the next chief executive officer for Feeding Pennsylvania (FPA), the statewide association of nine Feeding America affiliated food banks. Senior search consultant Mike English is leading the assignment.

The non-profit’s former leader, Jane Clements, stepped down this spring to become vice president, state government affairs for Commonwealth Strategic Partners’ Harrisburg, PA, operations. Shea S. Saman has been serving as FPA’s interim chief executive officer and chief financial officer. He has held the latter role since 2021.

Areas of responsibility for the role include strategic and operational planning, financial management, corporate relations, community relations, board relations, fund development, and staff development, said The Moran Company. The FPA board of directors wants a strategic CEO who possesses strong leadership skills, an ability to cultivate strong relationships, and advocacy experience.

Key Responsibilities

This leader will be charged with designing, implementing, and reviewing FPA programs, policies and systems to best achieve the goals established by the FPA board. He or she must also assure compliance with grant terms, conditions, and reporting. Recommending and overseeing implementation of strategic and operating plans is also a key part of the job.

FPA’s new leader must have experience working with government agencies and managing government contracts. As chief spokesperson for the non-profit, the CEO will serve as the network’s point person for the media, key stakeholders, state and federal legislators, and state and federal agencies. This individual will be expected to work collaboratively with Feeding America on public policy and advocacy for the good of FPA’s membership and the greater charitable food network.

The new CEO will also be responsible for financial performance, measurement, and compliance, said The Moran Company. He or she will direct the budgetary process and assure adequate risk management strategies and financial reporting relationships are in place.

Key Qualifications

The ideal candidate will have at least 10 years of management experience, preferably in a non-profit, human services, or government services role, said the search firm. This person must possess a high degree of energy, integrity, and creativity. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated success in managing staff and volunteers, will be comfortable working with the recipients of Food Bank programs, and will be capable of communicating with a wide range of audiences. Specifically, the ideal candidate will possess outstanding interpersonal, leadership and communication abilities.

An undergraduate degree is required. Candidates should have seven or more years of progressively responsible experience in a non-profit organization or similar institution. Government relations experience preferred. Prospects must also have a solid understanding of food and hunger public policy with experience working on federal and state grant programs preferred.

Founded in 2011, Feeding Pennsylvania works to promote and aid member food banks in securing food and other resources to reduce hunger and food insecurity across the state and to provide a shared voice on the issues of hunger and food access within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Member food banks span across all 67 counties and serve nearly 2 million people annually by distributing more than 164 million pounds of food throughout Pennsylvania to more than 2,700 agencies and feeding programs. The organization’s estimated operating budget for this fiscal year is $42 million.

The Moran Company, based in Leawood, KS, specializes in searches for non-profit leadership, including executive directors, fundraising/development directors, hospital foundation directors, and other senior executives.

Bill Moran founded the search firm in 1996. He has worked on more than 70 non-profit searches. He brings a rare combination to the search sector of having spent another 10 years as senior fundraising staff and 12 years as a successful fundraising consultant serving more than 100 clients.

Mr. English, vice president for search strategies, joined The Moran Company in 2020. He previously served as inaugural executive director of Turn the Page KC, a reading proficiency organization for third graders, for whom he still consults. Before that, he was president and CEO of the Missouri Council on Economic Education, based at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The organization promotes and conducts economic and financial education in all Missouri schools. Mr. English was also a senior analyst for the Kauffman Foundation, which aspires “to eliminate barriers so that every person – regardless of their background – can take risks, achieve success and give back to their communities.” His earliest work experience involved managing the Pittsburgh Urban Magnet Project, a non-profit dedicated to promoting civic and community engagement for young professionals.

