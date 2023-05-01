Greenwich Harbor Partners Recruits Three Board Members for IDEA Public Schools

May 1, 2023 – Although boards of directors are considered the backbones of organizations, director recruiting has grown markedly more challenging, say recruiters who conduct searches in that area. As a result, companies continue to turn to executive search firms to help find new board members. Recently, Greenwich Harbor Partners assisted in the recruitment of Michael Adams, Nanette Cocero, and Sali Osman as new members of the board of directors at IDEA Public Schools in Weslaco, TX. Mr. Adams has served more than 30 years in the legal profession. Currently a partner with Decuir, Clark & Adams in Baton Rouge, LA, he has served as a senior-level manager and chief operating and policy officer with private, governmental regulatory, and non-profit entities.

Dr. Cocero recently retired as global president of Pfizer Vaccines, where she oversaw an international business responsible for the development and delivery of innovative vaccines that address serious and life-threatening conditions. During her 15-plus year tenure at Pfizer, she has held numerous leadership positions in both developed and emerging markets.

Ms. Osman served until 2022 as chief security officer for the International Monetary Fund. She also worked at General Electric and in key departments of the U.S. Government, and as a sought-after subject matter expert for Saudi Aramco. Since 2012, Ms. Osman has served as managing director of the Nubian Village, a cultural and heritage center that founded NubiaVest, the largest incubator and accelerator for economic empowerment of disadvantaged Nubians.

Since 2000, IDEA Public Schools has grown from a small school with 150 students to a network of tuition-free, pre-K-12 public charter schools in the U.S. The network serves over 80,000 college-bound students in 143 schools across Texas and its affiliates. IDEA has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” and received national rankings on The Washington Post and U.S. News & World Report’s Top High Schools lists. IDEA is a network of public charter schools open to all students in grades pre-K – 12. The district is held to the same academic standards as traditional public schools and prioritizes the development of the whole child, including character, emotional and physical health, and wellness. In the last 16 years, IDEA has sent 99.4 percent of its graduates to college and remains on track to uphold that legacy.

Veteran Recruiters

Greenwich Harbor Partners’ principals, Carrie and Ted Pryor, have worked in industry as general managers and investors and have direct professional experience with the types of issues that face their clients. The firm’s client roster includes IBM Cloud Services, Media General, Marlin Equity Partners, DIRECTV, SpinMedia, ReelzChannel TV, and Keurig Green Mountain, among others.

Ms. Pryor has over 20 years of senior executive search experience. She has recruited board directors, CEOs and their direct reports, as well as partners for private equity firms. In addition to holding a board seat with the New York Pops, she serves as an advisory board member for Constellation Ventures. A veteran of the internet space since the early ’90s, she has deep experience in digital media, entertainment, and private equity.

Mr. Pryor focuses on senior-level assignments for general management, sales, marketing, and digital transformation. He specializes in recruiting executives using his four years as CFO and CEO of a venture-backed start-up, 10 years at General Electric Capital, and 20 years in international finance and investment banking. Mr. Pryor has served on public, private, and non-profit boards, and chaired the audit committee for the NBA’s Boston Celtics. In executive recruiting, he has focused on business services, digital marketing, E-commerce, ad sales, place-based advertising, communications, and customer service for growth companies and large national brands.

Luring Directors

According to Egon Zehnder, heightened expectations now placed on boards have elevated both the professional standards and personal commitment required of all directors.

At the same time, many boards find that the supply of independent-minded “board experienced” directors – especially those who can add vital forms of specialized skills and expertise – is limited. Such candidates are widely sought but can be hesitant to take on the intensive responsibilities now required of board service.

Most in demand are women, senior leaders with global experience, ethnically diverse professionals, and millennials.

