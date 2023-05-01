Acertitude Names Partners

May 1, 2023 – Executive search firm Acertitude has appointed James Kenyon, Jessica Tvelia, and Geoff Votta as partners. “In the professional services arena, achieving partner status is a big deal as it signifies the time, energy, and dedication that these individuals have for building relationships, expertise, and developing junior people,” said Kevin O’Neill, co-founder and managing partner. “I speak for the entire firm when I congratulate our new partners for achieving this laudable career milestone. This distinction underscores their impressive performance and continued commitment to our purpose—unleashing human potential.”

Mr. Kenyon joined Acertitude in 2020 as one of the founding members of the London team, helping to solidify the firm’s commitment to expand across EMEA. He has played an integral role in building that office over the last two and a half years as a leader within the team and commercial consultant. The firm notes that Mr. Kenyon has helped grow relationships with clients across the private equity and technology sectors, two areas in which he has extensive expertise and networks.

“James is also devoted to developing the firm’s presence in the financial officers and financial advisory spaces worldwide,” said Guy Barnes, managing partner and head of the EMEA practice. “We’re thrilled to see him step up as a leader and wish him continued success in his partner track.”

Ms. Tvelia joined Acertitude’s technology practice in 2018. In her new position, she will continue to grow the practice, focusing searches for private equity firms, professional services firms, and SaaS enterprises, including edtech, fintech, and data analytics players.

“Jessica has distinguished herself as a dependable partner, resulting in stellar client loyalty and candidate experiences,” said Rick DeRose, co-founder, managing partner, and leader of the technology practice. “Moreover, she exemplifies many of our values, from integrity, agility, and urgency to leaning in when a search requires extra effort.”

Mr. Votta has been with Acertitude since the firm was established, helping to launch the brand. As partner, he will continue to play an integral role in growing the firm’s industrial practice, particularly within the private equity arena and for companies driving business transformations.

“After more than a decade of working together, it is a proud moment for me to welcome Geoff into our partnership at Acertitude,” said Mr. O’Neill. “Geoff has always been a determined doer on our team and has grown into a strategic thinker and trusted partner. We look forward to seeing him further realize our ambitions at Acertitude, and those of our clients.”

Founded in 2015, Acertitude specializes in recruiting CEO, C-suite, and executive talent in the consumer, financial, healthcare and life sciences, industrial, private equity, professional services, and technology sectors. Its consultants work from offices in Boston; Dallas; Miami; London; New York; Philadelphia; Providence, RI; Raleigh, NC; Shanghai; and Washington, D.C.

Recent Recognition

Acertitude was recently recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. “Growing a business is all about people. Our clients – CEOs, private equity executives, board members, and leaders – all seek the best to solve hard problems standing in the way of scaling, restructuring, and transforming their businesses,” said Mr. O’Neill. “We are incredibly proud of our team for answering that call consistently. This is our third year receiving this award and this distinction belongs to our team. The energy, care, and intellect they put into their work has helped Acertitude and our clients thrive.”

Amidst the varied market conditions of the past few years, the firm has continued its meteoric rise with 107 percent revenue growth from 2019 through 2021. “A huge thank you also goes to our clients for their loyalty and partnership, for valuing our seat at the table, which makes this work possible and meaningful,” said Mr. O’Neill. “We are excited to bring our clients expanded offerings in private equity pre-deal services and executive assessment in addition to our best-in-class executive search. We are excited to continue to grow our team to meet the crucial need for good leadership across industries today.”

