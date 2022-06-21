June 21, 2022 – Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has been called in by the Washington Research Library Consortium (WRLC) to lead its search for a new executive director. Spearheading the assignment are managing director Beth Schaefer and senior search associate Marisa Chock. The firm seeks a dynamic, creative leader to provide innovative and thoughtful leadership, and to advance the mission of this member-driven not-for-profit organization composed of nine libraries in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan area. This leader will partner with consortium libraries to maximize opportunities for resource sharing, collaboration, and advocacy. Candidates should have an entrepreneurial spirit and show a strong commitment to exploring all ideas that are brought to the table.

Motivated by WRLC’s mission and values for community, vision, equity, inclusion, learning, and innovation, the executive director will be a strategic and results-oriented leader with a strong track record of progressively responsible leadership experiences. An effective “big picture” strategist, the executive director will understand and implement best practices for organizational management, ensuring that overall day-to-day operations are aligned with strategic goals. Moreover, the executive director will bring a demonstrated understanding of sound financial management practices and experience developing a robust partnership with a board. The executive director should have demonstrated skills in presenting and strong listening and communication skills enabling the executive director to engage and influence a breadth of stakeholders.

In addition, candidates will have many of these attributes:

MLS/MLIS from an ALA-accredited program, or the equivalent combination of a related graduate-level degree and experience in academic libraries or library consortia.

Project management certification or a record of experience in this area.

Progressively responsible leadership experience in a non-profit or academic organization.

Record of success in securing grants.

The Washington Research Library Consortium was established as a non-profit organization in 1987 to support and enhance the library and information services of universities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. It aims to do this through expanding coordination of a cooperative network between different research libraries in and around Washington.

Combined Resources

Diversified Search Group is a family of firms serving specialized sectors. The firm was founded almost five decades ago for the express purpose of placing diverse candidates in client organizations. Koya Partners is a part of the Diversified Search Group and is dedicated to mission-driven leadership. Koya works broadly at the senior-most levels of the mission-driven field in philanthropy, social services, arts and culture, and social justice, among others.

Last year, Koya was acquired by Diversified Search. With the combination of revenues and resources, Diversified Search and Koya now represent one of the largest non-profit and higher education practices in the executive search industry.

Ms. Schaefer has 20 years of corporate experience in human resources roles and over a decade of search experience in the corporate and higher education fields. At Koya, she specializes in searches for senior administrative and academic leadership roles in human resources, financial management, enrollment management, institutional research, deans, and other areas of academic administration.

Ms. Chock draws upon her experiences as an educator, artist, and activist to build inclusive environments that support collaborative learning, growth, and change. Prior to joining Koya, she led recruitment and hiring efforts at Breakthrough Providence, a nationally affiliated nonprofit focused on providing out-of-school time programs for academically motivated middle school students and building a pipeline of young educators.

Recent Search

Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Kendra E. Davenport as president and chief executive officer of Easterseals. “Kendra’s strong record of accomplishment as a leader and senior executive makes her the right person to lead Easterseals as we enter our second century of service in responding to the needs of children and adults with disabilities throughout America,” said Alicia Georges, chair, Easterseals national board of directors. “Her capacity to lead complex organizations will serve us well as we advance a strategic vision for our future in areas of priority including advocacy, network advancement, brand management, and resource development in partnership with our 70 affiliates which collectively serve 1.5 million people annually.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media