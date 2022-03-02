March 2, 2022 – After a rigorous national search, Diversified Search Group | Koya Partners has assisted in the recruitment of Kendra E. Davenport as president and chief executive officer of Easterseals. Alison Ranney, managing partner and CEO practice co-lead, led the assignment along with Corina Benitz, vice president and senior associate; Tiara D. Muse, VP and senior search associate; and Alison Salisbury, senior search associate.

“Kendra’s strong record of accomplishment as a leader and senior executive makes her the right person to lead Easterseals as we enter our second century of service in responding to the needs of children and adults with disabilities throughout America,” said Alicia Georges, chair, Easterseals national board of directors. “Her capacity to lead complex organizations will serve us well as we advance a strategic vision for our future in areas of priority including advocacy, network advancement, brand management, and resource development in partnership with our 70 Affiliates which collectively serve 1.5 million people annually.”

Ms. Davenport brings more than three decades of experience working exclusively in the nonprofit arena. She has managed several national development and communications portfolios, served as president of a nonprofit serving veterans’ families, and was a philanthropy and communications consultant to several national and international non-profit organizations. Most recently, Ms. Davenport managed multichannel global philanthropy efforts as chief development officer of Operation Smile, an international non-profit medical organization that provides free cleft lip and cleft palate surgery. Her role included corporate, mass market, direct response and digital fundraising, major gifts and planned giving, community engagement, special events and partnerships, private sector grants and government relations.

Working closely with C-suite industry leaders, Ms. Davenport has designed and implemented a myriad of mutually beneficial initiatives including point-of-purchase sales programs, co-branded marketing and advertising campaigns, and a host of special events. As philanthropy has evolved, she has helped numerous nongovernmental organizations diversify their philanthropic portfolios to keep pace with change and growth by utilizing technology.

Ms. Davenport possesses extensive management experience, having overseen more than 1,000 international staff across eighteen sub-Saharan countries while working for Africare, one of the largest African American founded and led nonprofits at the time. Much of Ms. Davenport’s career has been dedicated to facilitating the provision of critical services and interventions with organizations that include the Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Alliance, Goodwill Industries and The Arc Montgomery County.

“In many ways, I believe I have spent my entire career preparing for this role,” said Ms. Davenport. “I am eager to work collaboratively with Easterseals Affiliates nationwide to achieve 100 percent equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities in their communities. I also look forward to championing Easterseals’ commitment to provide training, placement, and ultimately employment for people with disabilities, as well mature workers and veterans transitioning from the military to private sector employment. It is my great privilege and honor to lead Easterseals at the national level, and I look forward to building on its impressive legacy.”

Through its national network of 67 affiliates in 47 states, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground support to more than 1.5 million people each year—from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, to medical rehabilitation and employment programs, to veterans’ services and more. The organization is headquartered in Chicago.

