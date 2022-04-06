Direct Recruiters Inc. Names First Woman as Managing Partner

April 6, 2022 – Solon, OH-based Direct Recruiters Inc. (DRI) has appointed Cherie Shepard as managing partner. She becomes the first woman appointed to this role at the firm. “Cherie has demonstrated leadership, mentorship, dedication, and a standard of excellence in her role and within the search industry,” DRI said. Ms. Shepard began at DRI over 14 years ago and currently directs the packaging, processing, and material handling teams. “She is known for her ability to quickly comprehend clients’ unique needs and identify high caliber talent in her industry,” the firm said. “Cherie demonstrates exceptional leadership qualities and serves as a positive role model for women in business.” Ms. Shepard founded the Direct Recruiters women’s group to support women in professional development, wellness, philanthropy, and more. In addition, she sits on the DRI diversity committee. She has also been an asset to the DRI company culture and exemplifies DRI’s core values on a daily basis, the firm noted.

“We are so happy to congratulate Cherie on her new role as managing partner,” said Dan Charney, president and CEO. “We are proud of her accomplishments and everything she has done and continues to do for our firm. We look forward to her future successes at DRI.”

Retention Guarantee

DRI has been in business for over 35 years, providing customized employment solutions for clients working in over 25 vertical markets. Since 1983, the firm has been recognized as the relationship-focused search firm specializing in building customized employment solutions. Its team offers contingency search, contract staffing, and retained “Direct Retention” search to source, identify, acquire, and retain top-performing professionals that elevate the success of its client organizations.

DRI backs up its executive searches with a retention guarantee of its placements for one to two years. Direct Retention revolves around a thorough evaluation of candidates by DRI as well as expert independent partners. “When a client is looking to fill a key position, not only do we recruit, interview, acquire, and provide the traditional services, we take it to the next level and offer a full solution using data and analytics to ensure the right fit and retention,” said Mr. Charney.

Recent Promotion

Earlier this year, Direct Recruiters named Mitchell Herman to managing partner. As an executive recruiter on DRI’s digital health team, he works with companies to recruit, secure, and retain human capital. Mr. Herman has led the company in billings and established many new clients in his short tenure. In 2021, he closed the largest deal in DRI’s 39-year history.

“We would like to congratulate Mitchell Herman on his new role as managing partner and all his accomplishment thus far,” said Mr. Charney. “Mitchell’s hard work and dedication to Direct Recruiters has been and will continue to be a vital asset moving into 2022 and beyond. As managing partner, Mitch will play a pivotal role as we continue to work towards our aggressive growth initiatives.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media