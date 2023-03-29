RevelOne Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Nextech Systems

March 29, 2023 – Top-drawer chief revenue officers are commonly found at start-ups and smaller businesses and tend to the bottom line while the rest of the C-level team expands key partnerships, seeks growth opportunities, or sources funding. That is changing. Larger businesses now view the CRO post as an essential, long-term role. Greenwood Village, CO-based executive search firm RevelOne recently assisted in the recruitment of Carl Oliveri as the new chief revenue officer of Nextech Systems. John Davies and Loizos Karaiskos led the assignment.

Mr. Oliveri brings years of experience in SaaS sales leadership alongside a track record of success at high-growth technology companies. Most recently, he served as CRO for workforce platform Robin. Before that, Mr. Oliveri was vice president of sales at PayScale. Earlier in his career, he gained in experience serving in various sales positions with TimeTrade, Bullhorn, Salary.com, and IBM.

“RevelOne is pleased to announce the placement of Carl Oliveri, the new chief revenue officer at Nextech Systems,” the firm said. “Thank you Bill Lucchini, CEO at Nextech Systems, for your guidance throughout the search.”

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Nextech offers EHR, practice management, patient engagement, and revenue management that enables productivity and profitability for specialty practices. Nextech’s specialty-focused technology solutions are personalized to meet the unique workflow requirements of specialty providers, helping practices increase efficiencies across their clinical, administrative, financial, and marketing functions using a single platform. The company serves a client base of more than 9,000 providers and 50,000 office staff members.

RevelOne is a specialized marketing recruiting firm that serves top VC and PE firms looking for key marketing hires. Its clients are an equal mix of B2C and B2B companies and the CEOs of innovative tech companies such as Lyft, Stitch Fix, Instacart, Everlane, Digital Ocean, Grammarly, eHarmony, Redfin, Udacity, and Zuora. RevelOne has also worked with top public companies such as Adobe, Yelp, Intuit, CapitalOne, Clorox, P&G, RedBubble, and Zappos.

Mr. Davies, senior vice president, leads RevelOne’s sales and revenue practice. Throughout his career, he has launched, scaled, and led specialist go-to-market search teams on the East and West coasts and has knowledge of the market across the U.S. His core specialization is executive sales and sales leadership recruitment for high-growth PE and VC-backed tech companies. Prior to joining the firm, he spent nine years specializing in go-to-market searches for high-growth tech companies at Page Group.

Mr. Karaiskos is a business operations analyst in RevelOne’s sales and revenue practice, where he supports executive go-to-market searches for high-growth tech companies. Prior to joining RevelOne, he was the administrative fellow for Vassar College’s career development office.

Evolving Role

The chief revenue officer essentially owns everything that goes to market – sales, account management, customer success, and sometimes marketing as well, according to a recent report from ON Partners. Ten years ago, there was no such position as the CRO. The role was known as head of global sales or VP of sales, depending on how companies defined the role. But as executives in that position continued to see other key functional experts reporting directly to the CEO, they wanted a seat at the executive table as well.

According to ON Partners, the CRO role demands different skill-sets depending on the client. “For a smaller growth company, someone who thrives in an early-stage environment and enjoys building things from scratch – hiring, putting key tools and processes in place – requires a unique person who is good at the heavy lifting required to acquire market share and evangelize,” the firm said.

That person can be different from one needed by a more established company doing $10 million to $20 million per year in revenue, who understands how to improve on and tweak the work of his or her predecessor, according to ON Partners. For a $100 million-plus organization, the CRO needs to understand how to lead large teams in a complex, matrixed environment selling across multiple market segments on a global basis. That said, certain qualities remain consistent. Every CRO must know how to hire the right team, lead good people, and have a strong sense of how to build and scale a company.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media