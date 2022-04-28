Daversa Partners Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Airmeet

April 28, 2022 – As business becomes more global and complex, and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging, recruiters say. Yet executive search firms are seeing no shortage of assignments for this important C-level position.

Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Kilens as chief marketing officer of Airmeet. Kenny Denton, Rachel Burns, and Matt Chodosh led the search. “The Airmeet team is excited to welcome Mark to our team and his experience at two of the most successful software businesses is well-aligned to advance our brand in the global marketplace,” said Lalit Mangal, co-founder and CEO of Airmeet. “With an exceptional marketing leader like Mark now onboard, who has unique insight into what it takes to build and grow industry leading solutions, I am confident that he will be instrumental in leading our vision during this next phase of growth.”

“Airmeet has made significant strides in providing unmatched and immersive events experiences for our customers,” said Manoj Singh, co-founder and COO of Airmeet. “We see bringing Mark on as a core way to elevate our product which presents massive opportunities for marketers to create compelling and differentiated events for audiences across the globe.”

Mr. Kilens brings 15 years of marketing leadership experience to help businesses use event-led growth to discover, engage, and grow more customers through immersive and integrated events across the entire customer journey. He joins the company from Drift, where he served as VP of content and community. Prior to that, he served as VP of marketing at HubSpot where he founded HubSpot Academy, which helped HubSpot surpass $600 million in revenue.

In this newly created role, Mr. Kilens will lead Airmeet’s global marketing team and work to advance the event-led growth movement across the B2B events category. “Events are critical to growing your brand and revenue and Airmeet has built an innovative product that embodies what it means to put attendees at the center of the event experience,” said Mr. Kilens. “I’m thrilled to be joining a company built to help marketers deliver the right event with the right experience to the right audience.”

Airmeet is a virtual and hybrid event platform built to engage audiences from anywhere. Founded in 2019, Airmeet’s platform supports various event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. The company is a 290-person remote-first team based out of six countries and has raised a total of $50 million in venture capital from Sequoia Capital India, Accel India, Redpoint Ventures US, Venture Highway, Global Founders Capital, Prosus Ventures, Sistema Asia Fund, RingCentral Ventures, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, DG Daiwa Ventures, and Nexxus Global.

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Mr. Denton is a director at the firm specializing in VP of sales and marketing, chief data scientist, CEO, product, and general management roles across North America and Europe. He partners with top-tier venture firms – including Venrock, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest, Andreessen Horowitz, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, 83North, Khosla Ventures, and more.

