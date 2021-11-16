Daversa Partners Recruits Chief People Officer for H1

Traunza Adams will be a pivotal player in the healthcare platform’s efforts to recruit top talent and promote diversity, equity and inclusion. She joins the company from OODA, where she was also chief people officer.

November 16, 2021 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the recruitment of Traunza Adams as chief people officer of H1, which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals. Director Meagan Flynn and partner Peter Baiocco led the assignment. “H1 has hired talent at an extraordinary pace, especially in the last 12 months,” said Ariel Katz, co-founder and CEO of H1. “It’s imperative that we continue to hire creative and dedicated professionals and promote diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging as part of our core values. Traunza is the perfect executive to lead this charge based on her stellar track record, and we’re very excited to have her join the leadership team.”

Ms. Adams brings over 20 years of human resource leadership experience to her role at H1 where she will hire and retain high performing teams and build on a culture that values and promotes diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Prior to joining H1, she was chief people officer at OODA Health where she led the people ops team throughout the company’s nationwide expansion until its acquisition by Cedar. Ms. Adams was previously the chief people officer at Kountable and Ginger and held HR executive roles at AppDynamics, Bonus.ly, UniversityNow and Salesforce.com.

“H1 is bridging critical gaps in the healthcare ecosystem, and I’m eager to be integral in leading their growth,” said Ms. Adams. “I’m particularly excited about the work the company is doing to help increase the diversity of patient panels in clinical drug trials and look forward to helping build a company and culture that reflects and promotes diversity in all its forms.”

H1 builds intelligence platforms for healthcare providers around the globe, searching scholarly data and medical claims data to surface the most relevant researchers or clinicians given any criteria. The company’s platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers, and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organizations. Seven of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world are now H1 customers. In the past 12 months, the company’s annual recurring revenue has grown by over 200 percent as the appetite for health data continued to accelerate.

Growth Stage and VC Recruiters

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Ms. Flynn’s work in the venture space includes executive-level search for the portfolio companies of several tier-1 venture firms, including Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, and Andreessen-Horowitz. She recruits for every role in the C-Suite across both enterprise and consumer technology. In addition to her work as a recruiter, Ms. Flynn also runs Daversa Partners’ innovative data and analytics center, leading a team focused on identifying and building relationships with the next generation of technology leaders and innovators.

With over 15 years of search experience at Daversa, Mr. Baiocco works within both the software and consumer practices. He has built out the executive management teams for the portfolio companies of top tier venture capital firms, including Benchmark Capital, Sequoia, Revolution, Andreesen Horowitz, Bain Capital, Bessemer, Lightspeed, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures, Highland Capital and NEA. His work includes: SproutSocial, Affirm, Draftkings, Instacart, Opendoor and Haus, among others.

New Chief People Officer

With the coronavirus crisis continuing to disrupt the world economy, chief people officers are stepping up at businesses across the country, playing a vital role in helping organizations navigate what is looking to be an even greater, long-term challenge than the Great Recession. Finding these top leaders is an expanding business for Daversa Partners, which reports that searches for these C-suite executives will only continue to rise as the workplace transitions to hybrid work options for Baby Boomers and Millennials while welcoming Gen-Z workers into daily business life.

Daversa Partners recently hired Amy Dolan as its own chief people officer. Ms. Dolan oversees people strategy and operations ensuring the company continues to invest in its culture of collaboration, learning and development. Previously, she was chief people officer for Eyeview.

“I strongly believe that hiring and developing extraordinary talent is any company’s greatest asset, which is a pillar that founder Paul Daversa and the partnership has built this firm on,” Ms. Dolan said. “I’m excited to continue to develop initiatives and processes that are aimed at elevating our people which include prioritizing ongoing learning and development, career pathing and organizational development.”

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media