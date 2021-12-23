Daversa Partners Assists The Pill Club with CFO Search

December 23, 2021 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the recruitment of Christine Park as the new chief financial officer for The Pill Club. Ms. Park joins the company from Strava, a social fitness platform with over 70 million athletes globally, where she was CFO and oversaw the finance, accounting, tax, and legal functions. She played a key role in several significant company milestones, including launching a revamped subscription experience and completing the Series F financing at a 4x valuation increase. Ms. Park has over 15 years of experience operating and investing in consumer technology, direct-to-consumer and media and communications businesses.

Prior to Strava, Ms. Park was chief operating officer at Goodwater Capital, a global consumer technology venture capital firm, and served as CFO and COO at Chloe + Isabel, a VC-backed, vertically integrated accessories E-commerce brand, where she built the FP&A/accounting teams, scaled fulfillment and logistics and led capital raising. “I was drawn by the opportunity to join a fantastic team on a journey changing women’s experience with healthcare for the better,” said Ms. Park.

The Pill Club is making women’s healthcare more accessible and affordable by creating a simple, personal, and convenient patient experience. The company says its mission is to be the most trusted healthcare partner for women, empowering its members through greater access, choice, and education about their options —all while delivering a positive and personal experience.

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

