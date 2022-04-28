Caliber Associates Recruits Chief Medical Officer for Coherus BioSciences

April 28, 2022 – San Diego, CA- based Caliber Associates recently placed Dr. Rosh Dias as the chief medical officer of Coherus BioSciences in Redwood City, CA. “Rosh will make a valuable contribution to the leadership team of Coherus with his deep clinical development experience,” said Steve Hochberg, CEO of Caliber Associates.

“Rosh is a terrific addition to Coherus at a time when we are sharply focused on successful execution of new product launches and on the advancement of our immuno-oncology development pipeline,” said Denny Lanfear, CEO of Coherus. “A seasoned pharmaceutical executive with a demonstrated record of success leading medical affairs across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, he brings important experience and expertise as we prepare for the launch of up to four new products over the next 18 months.”

Dr. Dias brings more than two decades of biopharmaceutical experience working on both global pharmaceutical companies and development stage companies. His expertise includes oncology, rare diseases, and cardiometabolic health. Dr. Dias most recently served as chief medical officer at Spruce Biosciences Inc. Prior to that, he served as CMO at Indivior PLC. From 2014 to 2018, Dr. Dias held senior leadership positions at Amgen Inc., most recently as vice president of global scientific affairs, and at Amgen’s subsidiary, Onxy Pharmaceuticals Inc., as head of global medical and scientific affairs.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Dias worked for 10 years at Novartis Oncology in roles of increasing responsibility, including leadership roles in the global organization, in the U.S. and in Australia, where he directed clinical development and medical affairs efforts with a focus on oncology, hematology, and rare diseases.

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients’ lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system. Coherus’ strategy is to build a leading immuno-oncology franchise in the U.S. and Canada funded with cash generated by its commercial biosimilar business.

Caliber Associates, founded in 1988, is focused exclusively on the life sciences sector. The firm’s leaders are highly experienced search professionals and biopharmaceutical executives who bring more than 70 years of industry experience. It has partnered with over 150 leading companies and has completed upwards of 700 searches, placing strategic leaders with broad therapeutic and functional reach. The firm has offices in San Diego, metro New York, and Boston/Cambridge, MA.

Among the roles the firm has recently filled include chief scientific officer for GentiBio, vice president of project management at Locanabio, and CEO for Caraway Therapeutics.

Mr. Hochberg focuses on recruiting CEOs, board members, C-level and strategic teams for emerging life science companies and global biopharmaceutical companies. He has assembled a small team of highly experienced, results driven search professionals. Prior to his search career, he held strategic human resources roles with Rhône-Poulenc Rorer, FMC Corp., and Shell Oil Co.

Caliber Associates also placed Theresa LaVallee as the chief development officer at Coherus BioSciences in Redwood City, CA. Dr. LaVallee will serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team and oversee all regulatory matters and product development functions, reporting to Denny Lanfear, president and CEO of Coherus.

“Theresa is a terrific addition to Coherus at a time when we are increasingly focused on our immuno-oncology pipeline, particularly combinations with toripalimab, our PD-1 inhibitor,” said Mr. Lanfear. “She is a seasoned executive with a proven track record of success in the end-to-end discovery and development of drugs and diagnostics for cancer. With her scientific and regulatory expertise, she will play a critical role in the growth of our immuno-oncology development capabilities.”

