Daversa Partners Recruits CFO for ConsenSys

May 4, 2022 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the recruitment of veteran financial leader Phil Davis as the new CFO of ConsenSys, an Ethereum and Web3 software company in New York City. Partner Peter Baiocco led the assignment.

“We are delighted to have Phil join us at this critical time in the growth of our company,” said Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder and CEO of ConsenSys. “To paraphrase Marc Andreessen, “decentralized software will eat the world,” and understanding that decentralized finance will soon just be called finance, a new kind of company like ConsenSys, which takes in thousands of different kinds of tokens in exchange for its products and services, needs a CFO that is not only world class with respect to traditional finance functions but who also possesses the deep technical chops to build next generation crypto financial accounting, treasury management, and analytics tooling,” he added.

“In Phil we’ve found that rare breed. His experience in the field is unparalleled, and will benefit us massively as we continue to strategically deploy our financial resources across the ecosystem, and look toward potentially raising the first ever ‘Series ETH’ investment round,” said Mr. Lubin.

Mr. Davis joins ConsenSys from Afiniti, where he was the company’s CFO. He brings a variety of other experiences from earlier in his career, including investment banking at Goldman Sachs, strategy and corporate finance consulting at McKinsey, and advanced data science and algorithm design experience at the MIT Media Lab and MIT Lincoln Lab.

In his new position, Mr. Davis will oversee ConsenSys’ finance and accounting functions, including expanding the company’s pioneering treasury strategy. ConsenSys has long maintained a significant treasury of ETH, stablecoins, and other crypto tokens that support projects across the Web3 ecosystem. ConsenSys actively uses its own financial infrastructure, including MetaMask Institutional and Codefi Staking, to put these assets to work in defi protocols and via staking. This appointment comes following ConsenSys’ series D raise of $450 million last month, valuing the Web3 leader at over $7 billion.

“I have long admired ConsenSys’ business and the firm’s reputation in designing the foundational software for the next wave of the internet, Web3,” said Mr. Davis. “I’m a firm believer in ConsenSys’ mission to support and build a fairer, more inclusive, and transparent digital economy, and am thrilled to take on this role during such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution. ConsenSys’ finance department is executing a treasury strategy which is entirely at the vanguard of current financial practice, and it’s incredibly exciting to be leading a team whose approach will likely come to be emulated across the Web3 ecosystem in years to come.”

ConsenSys is an Ethereum software company. The business enables developers to build next-generation applications, works with enterprises to launch modern financial infrastructure, and helps people use the decentralized web. Its product suite, composed of Infura, Quorum, Codefi, MetaMask, and Diligence, serves millions of users, supports billions of blockchain-based queries for clients, and has handled billions of dollars in digital assets.

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

With over 15 years of search experience at Daversa, Mr. Baiocco works within both the software and consumer practices. He has built out the executive management teams for the portfolio companies of top tier venture capital firms, including Benchmark Capital, Sequoia, Revolution, Andreesen Horowitz, Bain Capital, Bessemer, Lightspeed, Kleiner Perkins, Menlo Ventures, Highland Capital and NEA. His work includes: SproutSocial, Affirm, Draftkings, Instacart, Opendoor and Haus, among others.

