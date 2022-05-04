ZoomInfo Acquires Comparably

May 4, 2022 – ZoomInfo, which focuses on modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, has acquired Comparably, a leading recruitment marketing and employer branding platform, to enable companies to proactively attract and engage top talent. Financial terms were not disclosed. The combination of Comparably and ZoomInfo’s TalentOS (formerly RecruitingOS) platform is expected to deliver one of the most powerful talent solutions in the market, said Vancouver, WA-based ZoomInfo. A popular destination for employee reviews and salary data, Santa Monica, CA-headquartered Comparably attracts millions of job seekers each month looking for a trusted source of information on company cultures and employee insights. The comprehensive platform provides employers with one-of-a-kind SaaS solutions to amplify and enhance their employer brand and recruitment marketing with custom content, search engine optimization, and global media recognition through Comparably’s Best Places to Work Awards series, which reaches hundreds of millions of people annually.

“The seismic shift in work accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled The Great Resignation. It’s never been so difficult to hire top talent,” said ZoomInfo founder and CEO Henry Schuck. “ZoomInfo is committed to helping companies recruit talent more effectively. Comparably is a unique platform trusted by employees and businesses as a source of truth on company cultures, and it provides vital solutions to amplify a company’s employer brand. By combining Comparably with TalentOS, ZoomInfo will evolve how candidates are sourced and hired and will help companies convert more of their talent pipeline.”

Solving Talent Challenges

“We greatly admire ZoomInfo and their CEO, Henry Schuck,” said Jason Nazar, CEO of Comparably. “We now have the opportunity together to solve the massive talent challenges all companies are facing, and build even stronger data, insight and intelligence solutions.”

“Job seekers are more educated and discerning than ever before, and companies are going to unseen lengths to recruit candidates of all backgrounds and skill-sets,” he added. “Comparably has distinguished our brand as a unique data asset reflecting fair and accurate company cultures and the most popular SaaS platform for employer branding and recruitment marketing solutions. Partnering with ZoomInfo is an incredible opportunity to continue to support millions of employees and thousands of businesses and to help revolutionize how the modern challenges of recruiting are solved.”

With more than 11 million job openings across the U.S., hiring top talent in today’s highly competitive job market remains a challenge, said ZoomInfo. Direct sourcing has surpassed traditional job boards as one of the most effective hiring strategies, and top candidates now expect an understanding of employee benefits and experiences before applying to a job. Comparably’s suite of innovative employer solutions helps companies manage their employer brand and promote their workplace culture on multiple platforms, including career sites, social media, search engines, and job boards, while simultaneously educating job seekers as they evaluate companies for potential fit.

Sophistication and Influence

The acquisition of Comparably adds another key source of company, employee, and customer data to ZoomInfo’s wealth of world-class data and intelligence, said the company. ZoomInfo plans to use Comparably’s unique proprietary data to further build TalentOS into a best-in-class talent platform by enriching recruiter search options and providing recruiters with access to millions of quality candidates and employer brand solutions. With Comparably, TalentOS gives companies the ability to engage and hire candidates with much more sophistication and influence.

ZoomInfo has evolved RecruitingOS into TalentOS to better reflect the breadth and dynamic nature of its solutions for human resources, recruitment, and talent management professionals. Since its release last June, TalentOS has been implemented at more than 1,000 companies, while ZoomInfo saw TalentOS revenue grow in Q1 2022 by more than 50 percent compared to Q4 2021. With over 20 million global visitors in 2021, Comparably serves a large portion of the Fortune 500 as customers.

Last year, ZoomInfo announced the general availability of its ZoomInfo Recruiter platform. ZoomInfo Recruiter was built specifically for recruiting teams to identify, target, and connect with top talent so they can fill open requisitions with the right individuals quickly and efficiently, said the company. The platform allows staffing agencies, executive recruiters, corporate recruiters, and sourcers to uncover data such as work history, educational background, and department organizational charts to better understand candidates’ managerial, functional, and technical experience. Recruiters can apply preset filters in order to focus on specific initiatives, including diversity, equity, and inclusion.

