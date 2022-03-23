Daversa Partners Recruits CFO for Madison Reed 

March 23, 2022 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the placement of Jose Zuniga as chief financial officer of Madison Reed in New York City. Manuel Garcia, director at Daversa Partners, led the assignment.. “I am thrilled for Jose to be joining Madison Reed during this tremendous period of growth for our company,” said Amy Errett, founder and CEO of Madison Reed. “Not only does his unbelievably unique experience and vision meet the future of Madison Reed as our business expands, but it is also the unmatched passion, heart and soul that he brings to our company.”

Mr. Zuniga brings with him a wealth of retail and technology experience hailing from his leadership position at Dollar Shave Club, where he most recently served as CFO, as well as roles at Google, Yahoo, and Overture. During his seven-year tenure at Dollar Shave Club, Zuniga led the company through its most transformative stages, including its $1 billion acquisition by Unilever and its omnichannel expansion.

“This is a full circle moment – as a past venture capitalist, companies like Dollar Shave Club sparked my obsession with revolutionizing a CPG category and we found that opportunity in hair color, an equivalent gap in beauty for women,” said Ms. Errett. “I know with Jose we are in great hands and that we will surpass our business goals while upholding our unique and important values.”

In this role, Mr. Zuniga will lead Madison Reed’s financial functions, data and analytics, and help scale its footprint and growth operations. He will report to Ms. Errett, working alongside her and the C-suite to build upon the brand’s omnichannel success.

“I’m excited to bring my professional experience and financial acumen to Madison Reed, an incredibly powerful omnichannel CPG company that is providing women with a better way to color their hair through its multi-channel approach, superior customer experience and prestige products,” said Mr. Zuniga. “While all of these are important draws, it was Madison Reed’s soul and culture that sold me on this opportunity. Amy is a fantastic founder who truly views her people as the company’s most valuable assets. I’m honored to join this team.”

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.Related: Daversa Partners Assists The Pill Club with CFO Search

