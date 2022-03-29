Daversa Partners Recruits CEO for HODINKEE

March 29, 2022 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has assisted in the placement of Jeffery Fowler as the new chief executive officer of watch website HODINKEE in New York City. He succeeds Toby Bateman, who will continue in an advisory role at the company. Bill Beer and Ashleigh Braun led the assignment. “Jeff is a dynamic leader, one whose expertise and innovative mentality make him the ideal choice to guide HODINKEE into the future,” said Ben Clymer, founder and executive chairman of the company. “Jeff comes to the brand with a proven track record of success no matter where he has been, and his contributions to the world of luxury goods have been recognized across the industry. I am excited to have Jeff on board as the company’s new CEO, and on behalf of the people at HODINKEE, welcome him.”

Mr. Fowler is an experienced retail, e-commerce, and luxury brand executive. Most recently, he was president, Americas, and a member of the executive team at Farfetch, a global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. As the leader of its North and South America regions, Mr. Fowler worked with a diverse and talented team across offices in New York City, Los Angeles, and São Paulo to build brand awareness, provide smooth and personalized service, and increase collaborative market share with boutique and brand partners of the Farfetch platform.

In 2017, Mr. Fowler was elected to the board of directors of the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) Couture Council where he has served as vice chairman since 2019. In 2018, he joined the advisory board of the Baker Retailing Center at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Before Farfetch, Mr. Fowler developed his career in the luxury goods sector with leadership roles at LVMH (Louis Vuitton and TAG Heuer), Richemont (Cartier), and Tesla. Prior to that, he spent two years as a management consultant with Bain & Company.

“HODINKEE is an exciting and rare example of a company that has successfully established award-winning content, forward-thinking commerce, and a passionate community, all in one place,” said Mr. Fowler. “With that type of strong foundation, the company’s potential for further growth is all but certain. I am incredibly excited to be the new CEO of HODINKEE and look forward to working with such a talented group to further cement its position as a leading luxury and media company.”

Founded in 2008 by Mr. Clymer, HODINKEE has grown from a blog writing about mechanical timepieces into a leading media and commerce company.

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Mr. Beer leads the firm’s San Francisco office and is one of the leaders of Daversa’s consumer practice. Since joining Daversa in 2003, he has conducted more than 400 executive searches across the entire C/VP suite for both consumer and B2B businesses. Mr. Beer is a trusted partner to top investors like Greylock, Silver Lake, TPG. He has helped build the executive teams for leading companies including Google, PayPal, Postmates, Sonder, Twitter, Credit Karma, GrandRounds, Peloton, Ancestry, Carvana, DocuSign, Twilio, Fanatics, NextDoor, Cruise Automation, Reddit, Roblox, AirBnB, Pinterest, and Square.

Ms. Braun has deep expertise recruiting VP and C-level talent across some of the most disruptive consumer tech companies in industry. Her recent search work includes placements at Spanx, OUAI, the New York Times, Good American, The Wing, Bowery Farming, Coursera, and Cityblock Health, among others.

Just recently, Daversa Partners assisted in the recruitment of Deepinder Gulati as the first chief product officer for Beam Dental, a digitally-enabled employee benefits provider. Associate director Brynn Daniels led the assignment. “Deepinder’s financial services, fintech, and digital health experience along with his ability to combine customer feedback, user analytics and modern user experience design is critical for Beam as we look to scale,” said Alex Frommeyer, CEO and co-founder of Beam. “Group benefits are transforming rapidly, and Deepinder’s expertise will be crucial as we redefine group benefits and the customer experience.”

