Dynamic Search Consulting Seeks Two Key Roles for Neeyamo

March 29, 2022 – San Jose, CA-based Dynamic Search Consulting (DSC) has been enlisted to help fill two key roles—global head of alliances and head of sales—for Neeyamo, a platform-based global payroll provider. The global head of alliances will be expected to lead in building revenue generating alliances and partnerships. With the support of the chief client partner, this individual will be charged with capitalizing on the strong foundation that has been set to date, and lead the company with thought leadership and vision, and grow revenue from channels. Building strong relationships with both external and internal stakeholders (sales team) will be critical.

Strategic leadership will also be a vital aspect of the job. The global head of alliances must cultivate strong and effective working relationships with

partnership and alliances teams of HCM software and system integrators across industries and locations like North America, LATAM, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Middle East.

Another key responsibility will be organizational management. The new leader will be expected to create a very strong partnership framework and build strong

alliance relationships with HCM vendors and system integrators. He or she must promote the product suite with the partners’ sales teams and industry bodies. The individual must also serve as the mouthpiece of the organization with trade and industry bodies.

Essential Requirements

Key competencies for the role include: exposure to global system integrators, HCM providers, and how their partnerships are managed; proven ability to meet stretched revenue goals; proven ability to build relationships to develop and grow revenue with a wide range of stakeholders and industry sectors; and the ability to express objectives clearly.

Candidates must have successfully demonstrated experience of 15 years, preferably with a post-graduate degree in management (MBA). Prospects should also have rich experience of global relationships with a Rolodex of HCM vendors and system integrators (e.g. firms like KPMG, Accenture, IBM, etc.) They are also expected to have a proven track record in building a channel sales program and

revenue performance.

The global head of sales, meanwhile, will lead delivery for Neeyamo. The role calls for commercial acumen and a deep understanding of the competitive market, and an ability to analyze sales department attributes and performance. The individual will be responsible for managing the sales organization (with four direct reports and a global sales team of 50), channels, and customer accounts. Leading the go to market (GTM) strategy and driving B2B sales across the globe will be a key focus of the job.

Responsibilities include leading Neeyamo’s sales department to meet revenue and sales growth targets. The new global head of sales should be proficient in navigating complexities within the client’s organization and marketplace to drive results and improve bottom-line margins. He or she must also define and execute the sales and go-to-market strategy, with continuous test-learn-iterate cycles to improve efficiency and reduce sales cycles and customer acquisition costs.

Candidates must successfully demonstrate experience of more than 20 to 25 years, with a post-graduate degree in management (MBA preferred). They should also have rich experience of managing clients based in North America and EMEA, operationally managing the delivery models, overseeing transformation.

A Learning Mindset

Prospects will be expected to have a strong learning mindset and must have demonstrated this through contribution of thought leadership articles and white papers, and must be a regular speaker in leading industry forums. Significant senior-level leadership with experience across global locations, including leading sales teams of at least 25 in the U.S. and Europe, is also essential. Proven experience in building business globally, especially in markets like North America and EMEA is required.

Founded in 2009, Neeyamo delivers global payroll services to multinational organizations. The company has a footprint of 2,500 employees across over 190 countries, and looks “to stand at the forefront of revolutionizing the global payroll transformation by building the Global Payroll Hyperloop.” Neeyamo has over 350 customers, including Siemens, Colgate-Palmolive, Verifone, Sony Pictures, Uber, Estee Lauder, Walt Disney, Tiffany, GE, Nokia, and Boston Scientific to name a few.

Dynamic Search Consulting is a boutique executive search firm that offers high-touch service. The firm’s recruiting cycle averages four to six weeks. It provides a replacement guarantee of 18 months for manager and director-level roles and 24 months for vice president and C-level positions. DSC places an emphasis maintaining fluid communication with clients at all times. The firm offers weekly or bi-weekly status calls, immediate updates as they arise, and the return of calls and emails within 24 hours (often within one to two hours) The firm is led by president David Kant. He has experience recruiting and placing top passive talent for a wide range of clients, from VC and PE-backed start-ups through to F500 companies and across over 20 vertical industries.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media