Daversa Partners Names Managing Directors

May 18, 2022 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has appointed Charlotte Clark, Valerie Jabbonsky, Joanna Sisto, and Taylor Guthrie as managing directors, bringing more than 40 years of combined search experience to the firm’s leadership team. “With expertise ranging from consumer to enterprise, across seed to post-IPO companies – Clark, Jabbonsky, Sisto, and Guthrie’s ascension to managing director at Daversa Partners recognizes their exceptional drive, search expertise, and dedication to continuous learning and development,” the search firm said.

This group is responsible for building the leadership teams for companies including Dropbox, Zuora, Calm, Nextdoor, and Databricks, while partnering with venture capital firms including Andreessen Horowitz, Greylock, Benchmark Capital, and Lightspeed.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to watch Charlotte, Valerie, Joanna, and Taylor grow into the leaders they are today, as their impact on the firm has been felt from day one,” said Laura Kinder, president of Daversa Partners. “They have created deep rooted relationships with clients and candidates and continuously deliver industry defining talent. The effect they will have as managing directors is immense. I am excited to welcome them to this new chapter of their careers at Daversa.”

Based in San Francisco, Ms. Clark has been instrumental in building the executive teams for disruptive start-ups and well-established late stage and public companies. Current and former clients include Reddit, Postmates, Udacity, Roblox, Scopely, PayPal, TechStyle Fashion Group, Beyond Meat, and Capital One, to name a few. Her expertise is recruiting for operational and market facing roles at the VP and C-level. In addition to growth stage organizations, Ms. Clark has also partnered with non-profit organizations such as All Raise, and LLC’s like Emerson Collective.

Ms. Jabbonsky joined Daversa in 2010 and has spent the last decade building her business in consumer tech. Joining forces with top-tier VC and PE firms like Wndrco, Spark, VMG, and Andreessen Horowitz, she has built management teams for global tech businesses such as Instacart, Boston Beer Company, Udemy, Quip, Otrium, Pray.com, and Volta Charging.

Ms. Sisto has built out VP and C-level management teams for product driven companies across consumer, enterprise, and healthcare technology. She specializes in product with expertise in CPO/VP product, VP product design, VP product marketing searches, as well as CEO, COO, president, and GM roles with a product underpinning. Ms. Sisto has partnered with investors at Benchmark Capital, Greylock, Sequoia, NEA, Accel, and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and has built out the leadership teams for Nextdoor, SurveyMonkey, Uber, Dropbox, Sidewalk Labs, Zuora, Clubhouse Software, Dataminr, Color Genomics, and Oscar Health.

Related: Daversa Partners Appoints CPO and CFO

Mr. Guthrie has built out entire management teams for enterprise technology start-ups. His scope of expertise includes most functions across the VP and C-level; sales, marketing, customer success, partnerships, general management, engineering, and product searches. Recently, he has done work for companies such as Berkshire Grey, Dataminr, Checkr, Onapsis, Databricks, Nuvolo, and Karat.

Growth Stage and VC Recruiters

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives, and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

In March, Daversa appointed Ms. Kinder as its first president. “Laura’s promotion comes at a time of expansive global growth for the company and the clients we serve,” said Paul Daversa, founder and chief executive officer. “She has acted as a key member on our oversight committee and is an invaluable strategic advisor. Laura is that rare breed of leader that brings market insights, operational discipline, and focus that will expand our footprint. I am thrilled to welcome such an exceptional proven operating executive and industry veteran to help shape our firm’s strategy,” he said. In her new position, Ms. Kinder will continue to serve her client base. She will take on the added responsibilities of operational oversight, business expansion, and strategic partnerships.

Related: Daversa Partners Names Managing Director

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media