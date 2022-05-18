Amrop Rosin Recruits CFO for Questrade

May 18, 2022 – Toronto-based executive search and advisory firm Amrop Rosin has recruited Mike Vivaldi as the new group chief financial officer for Questrade Inc. “Mike is a dynamic, agile, and digitally-savvy leader for a dynamic, agile, and digital-first organization—who is ready for what’s next,” said Jeff Rosin, founder.

Mr. Vivaldi is an experienced CFO with far reaching experience in public and private equity owned technology companies in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. He has a track record of driving change, profitable growth, fund raising, acquisitions, and integrations. Mr. Vivaldi brings over 25 years of experience as a finance professional spanning both private and public companies, with over 11 years of those in CFO roles. His CFO experiences span both financial and tech industries, with his first CFO position being at CDCC & TMX Select, and most recently as CFO of Centrilogic, an IT transformation and technology services organization.

Based in Toronto, Questrade has a vision to help Canadians achieve financial independence. As Canada’s fastest growing online brokerage, the company leverages technology to lower fees and provide a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options.

Amrop Rosin is a wholly owned boutique firm with a special focus on professional services, financial services, real estate, consumer and retail, industrial, and natural resources. Prior to founding the firm in 2014, Mr. Rosin led the Canadian practice of a global, publicly traded executive search firm for nearly 15 years. Amrop Rosin recruits CEOs, senior executives, and board members, with a particular emphasis on working with mid to large cap private equity firms and their portfolio companies, as well as public companies and professional services firms. In addition, Amrop Rosin offers interim management through its RES Interim Service.

Amrop Rosin has a track record in supporting organizations with CFO searches as part of its broader experience across CEOs, senior executives, and board members searches.

New Pressures on CFOs

Immediate concerns around cash flow, liquidity, and the bottom line are taking precedence at many companies due to continued fallout from the pandemic. But there are high-value lessons emerging from the current health and economic crisis that chief financial officers should bear in mind, according to recruiters specializing in finding talent for finance functional roles.

The COVID-19 crisis thrust CFOs into the spotlight as never before, they report, while the pandemic itself has also created a business environment in which CFOs are uniquely positioned to drive business value during the recovery phase.

All too many companies today are desperate to get as much cash on their balance sheets as possible in order to ride out the aftermath of COVID-19, say recruiters. Bottom-line pressures are forcing many businesses to shift their forecasting strategies, explore new products and services — or even expand into alternative sales and delivery channels. The best CFOs are spearheading that effort.

