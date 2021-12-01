Daversa Partners Names Managing Director

December 1, 2021 – Daversa Partners, which helps build leadership teams for growth and venture-backed companies, has appointed Wendy Colvano, head of Europe, as managing director. “I consistently define Wendy as someone who is biased towards action—she is fearless, she is intentional and she sets the bar high,” said Paul Daversa, CEO. “As the international team continues to grow, Wendy’s ability to step into this leadership role has been a natural fit. Additionally, we have built this firm around a global standard of recruitment, meaning we have unparalleled access and reach to material impact executives, and there is no one better suited than Wendy to deliver on this promise.”

As the founding member of Daversa’s international practice, Ms. Colvano moved from Manhattan to London five years ago and has gone on to work with start-ups across Europe. Her results include VP-C level placements for Deliveroo, Farfetch, Coupang, Zego, Bloom & Wild, and Trade Republic. Most recently, Ms. Colvano was featured in The European Business Review for an exclusive interview highlighting how her team is “Refining the Search for Executive Talent in Europe.”

“I jumped at the opportunity to lead Daversa’s European practice five years ago as I saw significant tailwinds accelerating Europe’s technology ecosystem along with an opportunity to bring Daversa’s unprecedented global access and relentless process to a market in need of executive search innovation,” said Ms. Colvano. “That being said, I would like to thank Jamie, Paul and the rest of the senior leadership team for making this extraordinary journey possible.”

Growth Stage and VC Recruiters

Daversa Partners, founded in 1993, builds executive teams for growth stage and venture backed companies. Its global footprint spans two continents and eight offices, giving its teams visibility into the entirety of the market. Daversa is dedicated to developing meaningful relationships with entrepreneurs, executives and investors across consumer and enterprise businesses. In addition to its primary location in Westport, Conn., the firm has offices in New York; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Orlando, FL; London; and Waterford, Conn. where the firm maintains a data and people analytics facility.

Daversa Partners recently hired Amy Dolan as its internal chief people officer. Ms. Dolan oversees people strategy and operations ensuring the company continues to invest in its culture of collaboration, learning and development. Previously, she was chief people officer for Eyeview.

“I strongly believe that hiring and developing extraordinary talent is any company’s greatest asset, which is a pillar that founder Paul Daversa and the partnership has built this firm on,” Ms. Dolan said. “I’m excited to continue to develop initiatives and processes that are aimed at elevating our people which include prioritizing ongoing learning and development, career pathing and organizational development.”

Blistering Growth

Executive search firms have been stepping up their efforts to keep up with a flood of new business, as organizations continue to seek top level talent at a blistering pace. Here is a look at some recent expansion at Daversa Partners taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

Daversa Partners named Nicole Daversa as vice president of marketing and communications after leading the firm through a three-year global rebrand and creative overhaul . “Even though Daversa Partners has been in business for 25-plus years, some of the most impactful additions to our team have happened over the last few years,” said Bill Beer, partner. “One of the best examples of that impact has been with the work Nicole has done for this firm. Nicole is the perfect combination of skill, will, intuition and selflessness. Daversa Partners was somewhat of a blank slate from a marketing and communications standpoint when Nicole joined us. She has delivered so much value in so many ways and completely changed the way we think about brand, content, communications and the story we tell in the tech ecosystem. Nicole is a force to be reckoned with and we are so lucky to have her.”

Daversa Partners named Lindsay Angelillo to the firm’s managing directorship, bringing her expertise in the engineering and product functions to the Daversa leadership team . “Lindsay is one of those very special leaders in our firm that compels people to take risks, defy adversity and move the goal line every day,” said Mr. Daversa. “She is also becoming that voice in the engineering and product community of start-ups. She has become an incredible voice for the LGBTQ tech community and has inspired an outpouring of support and admiration within our company. She is a humble, selfless, fierce leader within our firm who always prioritizes the development of others while delivering unparalleled talent.”

Daversa Partners has named Joe Suliman as managing director and leader of its Boston practice . “The firm is excited to continue to build world-class leadership teams for high growth technology companies in the Boston and Greater Boston markets, and there is no one better suited to lead us than Joe,” said Mr. Daversa. “He has been an extraordinary asset to our San Francisco team over the past eight years and has built meaningful relationships with many of Silicon Valley’s brightest and most disruptive companies and executives. His experience in San Francisco has been invaluable to his growth and development, and I look forward to witnessing that expertise translate to the Boston market as he propels us into this exciting new chapter of growth.”

