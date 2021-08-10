Chartwell Recruits COO for Triumph Business Capital

August 10, 2021 – Executive search firm Chartwell Partners has placed Amber Roy as the new chief operating officer for Triumph Business Capital. Scott Petty, managing partner of Chartwell Partners’ financial services practice, led the search along with principal Sean O’Neal. “Amber is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of leading strategy, operations and technology with best-in-class companies,” said Mr. Petty.

“With experience managing end-to-end strategy, analytics, customer service, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships, Amber brings a depth of knowledge that will allow Triumph Business Capital to scale our strategic thinking, process involvement and change management,” said Geoff Brenner, CEO of Triumph. “Over the course of the past two years, the Triumph Business Capital team has achieved exceptional, record-breaking growth. Amber’s background of driving change and growth with two industry leading institutions will be instrumental as we continue to scale Triumph Business Capital.”

Ms. Roy joins Triumph Business Capital from Caliber Home Loans, a leader in the U.S. mortgage market, where she served as senior vice president, executive strategy and support for operations and servicing. In this role, she managed end-to-end strategy, analytics, customer service, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic projects, and was responsible for 3,000 employees. Prior to Caliber, Ms. Roy served as senior vice president, operations manager for Bank of America where she led site strategy, process re-engineering, organizational effectiveness, partner and vendor relationship management, and communications.

“I am excited and honored to join the Triumph Business Capital leadership team, helping to evolve the processes to scale and grow the business,” said Ms. Roy. “I look forward to building upon the strong foundation the Triumph team has built to provide a unique and valuable client experience.”

Triumph Business Capital is an operating subsidiary of TBK Bank SSB, offering invoice factoring and payment processing solutions to transportation and other service industries. Triumph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) is a financial holding company offering a diversified line of community banking, national lending and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank SSB.

Veteran Search Consultants

Chartwell Partners is a retained executive search firm focused on identifying and recruiting senior executives and board members for clients in four specific industries: healthcare, financial services, consumer products and industrial.

Mr. Petty is located in the Dallas office of Chartwell Partners and leads the firm’s financial services practice serving bank, mortgage, wealth management and real estate clients across the country. He has established a track record as an executive search consultant recruiting senior executives and board directors for small- and mid-cap public and closely-held private companies.

Mr. O’Neal is based in Chartwell Partners’ Dallas office. He brings over 10 years of experience in executive search, following his career foundation and education in finance. Mr. O’Neal is a member of Chartwell’s financial services practice focused on senior-level assignments including board, CEO and cross-functional senior leadership teams across banking, real estate and the broader financial services ecosystem. His clients have ranged from Fortune 500 to entrepreneurial start-ups in publicly-traded, private equity owned, and privately held firms across North America as well as international assignments.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media