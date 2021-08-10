FaithSearch Partners Seeks Chief Administrative Officer for Top Christian Radio Station

August 10, 2021 – FaithSearch Partners (FSP) has been retained by Takoma Park, MD-based WGTS 91.9 FM to lead its search for a chief administrative officer. WGTS is the second largest non-commercial Christian radio station in the U.S., with nearly 550,000 weekly listeners in the Washington, D.C./Baltimore markets. FaithSearch president Ed Fry is leading the search with vice president Courtney Fry

The chief administrative officer will lead and manage all aspects of the operations (including programming) and human resources at WGTS, which currently generates nearly $8 million annually in financial support. Ideal candidates will have strong operations and/or human resources leadership backgrounds, in addition to having a personal passion for Christian radio ministry and a heart for service.

WGTS is a non-commercial, FM radio station licensed to and owned by Atlantic Gateway Communications Inc. It broadcasts a contemporary Christian music format.

Faith-Based Recruiters

FaithSearch Partners is focused exclusively on serving faith-based hospitals, healthcare organizations, non-profits, ministries, churches, educational institutions and faith-oriented businesses. Based in Dallas with locations in Denver; Houston; Los Angeles; Orlando, FL; Nashville, TN; Asheville, NC; and Tyler, TX, FaithSearch is able to serve faith-based clients in all regions.

Since 1990, Mr. Fry has assisted faith-based organization boards and executive teams in securing mission-minded leaders. He has served as a vice president and partner of Witt/Kieffer, and launched the faith-based practice at Russell Reynolds Associates.

Ms. Fry join FaithSearch Partners in 2007 and has played a crucial role in research since the beginning of the firm, utilizing a variety of techniques and resources, both internal and external, to identify top level prospects and referral sources. While research has always been a steady focus in her responsibilities, she has served the company in various other capacities including search management, marketing, administrative services, and accounting.

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media