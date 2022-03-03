Carrington & Carrington Seeks COO for Cook County Health

March 3, 2022 – Cook County Health (CCH) is partnering with Chicago-based Carrington & Carrington Diversity Executive Search to find its next chief operating officer for the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH), a nationally accredited, state-certified local health department for 2.5 million residents, 125 municipalities, 30 townships, and more than 700 schools.

The incoming executive will design, implement, and assess public health service delivery systems to enhance the health communities throughout the Cook County jurisdiction. The individual will be expected to collaborate with CCDPH leaders to develop public health programs and policy to meet community public health needs. He or she will be charged with ensuring that recommendations are consistent with the mission of CCDPH and CCH. In addition, he or she must build relationships and collaborate with CCDPH leadership, CCH, government sister agencies, professional health associations, and other external stakeholders to identify and advance local, county, and state-level policy, systems, and environmental change opportunities that advance the public’s well-being and health equity.

Carrington & Carrington is looking for a dynamic forward thinker, comfortable being in a very high-profile position, very much in front of the media, and experienced in launching campaigns and leading efforts on a large scale. CCH wants someone with strong leadership and management principles, including diversity, equity, and inclusion principles, mentoring, relationship-building, planning, resourcing, budgeting, and supervisory activities at a complex, matrixed organizational level.

In addition, candidates should have knowledge of state and federal disaster preparedness standards, and management assistance public health programs, including relevant knowledge of disaster planning and coordination for conditions leading to both natural and human-made emergencies, their effects, mitigation, response, lines of authority, resource requirements, damage assessment, recovery methods, and safety and survival procedures. Qualified candidates will have five years of senior executive experience in a large, complex public health organizations or similar health and human services agency. In addition, three years of experience with developing and improving systems of care for challenged populations, including Medicaid, and dual-eligible (Medicaid/Medicare), as well as other (i.e., clinically, insurance status) defined populations is desired.

CCDPH brings residents, partners, and resources together to provide programs and services in the subject areas of chronic and communicable diseases, community health planning and epidemiology, emergency preparedness and response, environmental health, lead poisoning, policy development, public information, and public health nursing to the people living in suburban Cook County, IL.

Diversity-Focused

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African Americans, Latinos, women, LGBTQ, and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African American-owned search firms in the nation.

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic and non-profit sectors.

Recent Search

Carrington & Carrington recently assisted in the recruitment of Eric Mayes as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for Lawrence University in Appleton, WI. “Dr. Mayes has a level of passion and commitment to DEI work that will be game-changing for Lawrence,” said Laurie A. Carter, president of Lawrence University. “He has the experience that we need in this critical moment of Lawrence working toward becoming an antiracist institution. Dr. Mayes’ story of grit, determination, and resilience will allow him to serve as an excellent role model for our students while collaborating with faculty and staff to create an environment of belonging for all members of the Lawrence community.”

