Carrington & Carrington Recruits VP of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Lawrence University

November 19, 2021 – Chicago-based Carrington & Carrington has assisted in the recruitment of Eric Mayes as vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion for Lawrence University in Appleton, WI. “Dr. Mayes has a level of passion and commitment to DEI work that will be game-changing for Lawrence,” said Laurie A. Carter, president of Lawrence University. “He has the experience that we need in this critical moment of Lawrence working toward becoming an antiracist institution. Dr. Mayes’ story of grit, determination, and resilience will allow him to serve as an excellent role model for our students while collaborating with faculty and staff to create an environment of belonging for all members of the Lawrence community.”

“Dr. Mayes has proven to be an invaluable leader,” said Danielle L. Williams, associate vice chancellor and executive director of the office of equal opportunity, compliance and Title IX at the University of Arkansas. “He is a strategic thinker who is passionate about diversity, equity and inclusion and actively works to create a culture where all can thrive. I am confident that Dr. Mayes has the academic prowess and personality to move your institution forward. I am excited to see his future successes at Lawrence University.”

In his new role, Dr. Mayes will lead the office of diversity, equity and inclusion, and work collaboratively across campus with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community. “It’s an opportunity to be a part of important change happening at a critical time in both Lawrence’s history and our country’s history,” said Dr. Mayes, who was previously the founding executive director of the Center for Educational Equity and associate professor within the College of Education and Health Professions at the University of Arkansas. “I felt it was the right time in my career to take on this role and lead diversity, equity and inclusion work at the institutional level.”

Dr. Mayes will build on diversity work that has been done at Lawrence in recent years. The scope of the position has been expanded to focus on equity as well as issues of diversity and inclusion.

Dr. Mayes joined the Center for Educational Equity at Arkansas three years ago. The master’s degree program is committed to developing equity-minded educators. He also worked collaboratively with colleagues across the Arkansas campus on inclusive excellence and helped launch the Summer Equity Institute, an annual three-day residential event that brings together university, local, regional, and national voices on antiracism, educational equity, culturally responsive pedagogy, and policy-related issues. Dr. Mayes was previously on the faculty at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Education, serving as an assistant professor of educational leadership and chair of the school’s diversity and civility committee.

Founded in 1847, Lawrence University is a residential liberal arts college and conservatory of music, both devoted exclusively to undergraduate education. It is a supportive academic community of 1,500 students from nearly every state and 50 countries. The faculty is made up of 173 professors, 91 percent of whom have earned a doctorate or other terminal degree. The university’s main campus in Appleton provides access to community-based learning opportunities and internships and diverse dining and shopping. It also offers a 441-acre Bjorklunden campus, just two hours northeast of Appleton, on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Carrington & Carrington, with offices in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Memphis, was founded in 1979 and specializes in the recruitment and placement of African Americans, Latinos, women, LGBTQ, and other diverse professionals. It places middle management and senior level executives across various industries and functional areas. Co-founded by Willie and Marian Carrington, the firm ranks as one of the most respected African American-owned search firms in the nation.

Mr. Carrington has played and continues to play a significant role in increasing the representation of diverse professionals in major companies including banking, finance, manufacturing, and utilities. Prior to this, he was executive director of Inroads/Chicago and an auditor for the former CPA firm Arthur Andersen & Company.

Ms. Carrington is heavily focused in the firm’s healthcare, academic, and non-profit sectors. She was previously a human resources and operations executive with Allstate Insurance. She focuses in large part on the healthcare, academic and non-profit sectors.

