Artico Search Recruits Chief Marketing Officer for Veeam Software

July 20, 2022 – Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, recruited Rick Jackson placed as chief marketing officer at Veeam Software. Mr. Jackson previously served as CMO of Qlik. In this role, he led global marketing for end-to-end data integration and analytics vendor, helping organizations achieve active intelligence from their data. He was a key member of the executive leadership team that transformed the company from on-premise, perpetual software to a growing, highly profitable SaaS business. Prior to that, Mr. Jackson was with Rackspace, where he was CMO and a member of the company’s senior leadership team. Prior to Rackspace, he served as CMO at VMware, where he was responsible for leading the company’s global marketing strategy since early 2009. In addition, Mr. Jackson has led marketing organizations at Borland Software, BEA Systems and NetGravity, among others. He has a combination of SMB and enterprise marketing skills, including his extensive knowledge of cloud computing, infrastructure software, application middleware and developer frameworks.

Veeam provides a single platform for modernizing backup, accelerating hybrid cloud and securing data. Veeam has 400,000+ customers worldwide, including 82 percent of the Fortune 500 and 69 percent of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s 100 percent channel ecosystem includes global partners, as well as HPE, NetApp, Cisco and Lenovo as exclusive resellers, and boasts more than 35K transacting partners worldwide. With offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam is a leader in data protection across all environments.

With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor co-founded Artico with Matt Comyns, a cybersecurity leadership expert, to lead the firm’s rapidly expanding growth executive search team. Given the billions of dollars flowing into venture capital and private equity investments these days, as well as the ever-present threat of cybersecurity breaches, the founders expect big growth acceleration ahead. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has completed over 75 CEO searches as well as partner, principal, and other CXO level assignments.

Diversifying the Industry

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor has filled a few top CMO posts in recent months. She recently recruited JP Knab as the new chief marketing officer of Jane, a curated boutique marketplace featuring the latest in fashion trends, accessories, home decor, children’s clothing, and more. “To continue Jane’s strategic transformation away from a three-day flash deal marketplace to a traditional evergreen model, I’m thrilled to welcome JP to the executive team,” said Joana McKenna, CEO. “JP’s extensive experience in E-commerce marketing will be critical as we focus less on deals and more on brand recognition and attracting new sellers.”

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor recently placed Wendy Werve as chief marketing officer for Nashville, TN-based CM Group, a family of marketing technology companies. Ms. Werve was previously CMO with Virgin Pulse for over six years. She brings more than 20 years of experience developing, leading and executing growth-focused marketing strategies for a diverse range of technology, B2B and SaaS software companies, from start-up to IPO, mid-market to $1 billion-plus.

Chief Marketing Officers

As business becomes more global and complex, and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging, recruiters say. Yet executive search firms are seeing no shortage of assignments for this important C-level position.

Current business landscape demands have only increased the contribution from CMOs, according to the latest research report from Forrester and Heidrick & Struggles. The survey found that CMOs are building strong relationships with the head of product and research and development to prepare their organizations for digital disruption.

“We see CMOs moving beyond functional expertise to assume responsibility for driving overall growth within their organizations,” said Sheryl Pattek, vice president, CMO executive partner at Forrester. “They are evolving into key strategic partners on the executive team and know that collaboration with the rest of the C-suite will be instrumental to their success.”

Here’s a sampling of recent chief marketing officer searches taken from the Hunt Scanlon Media archives:

ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in the recruitment of Mark Gaydos as chief marketing officer of NASDAQ-traded CalAmp in Irvine, CA . Managing director and technology practice leader Lisa Hooker led the assignment along with Douglas Madden, managing director in the technology practice. “Mark’s proven product marketing leadership, demand generation expertise and deep understanding of enterprise software and technology companies will be extremely valuable to CalAmp as we continue our transformation to a leading software-as-a-service provider,” said Jeff Gardner, CEO of CalAmp.

Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, a co-founder of Artico Search, has placed Jen Jones as chief marketing officer of commercetools , a platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. In her new position, Ms. Jones oversees commercetools’ global brand, marketing, and corporate communications efforts, including brand strategy and design, customer marketing, demand generation, product marketing, marketing analytics and operations. Prior to joining commercetools, Ms. Jones was chief marketing officer at Dataminr. With offices in San Francisco, New York, and Austin, TX, Artico is off to one of the fastest starts among boutique search firms in recent memory.

ON Partners recently placed David Greenberg as the new chief marketing officer for Conversica , a provider of conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams. Consultant Aaron Clark led the assignment. “We’re addressing a real need with applied AI,” said Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica. “I am thrilled for David to join our executive team roundtable. His experience in marketing leadership with practically every high-growth success in the Pacific Northwest will prove vital and contribute greatly to Conversica’s success in 2022. I need a powerhouse marketeer to guide Conversica to market growth and dominance in a time of explosive competition. I couldn’t be more excited to begin the year adding David’s energy and expertise.”

Related: Artico Search Assists Insightful Science in the Recruitment of New CMO

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media