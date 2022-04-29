Artico Search Assists Insightful Science in the Recruitment of New CMO

April 29, 2022 – As business becomes more global and complex, and power shifts from producers of goods and services to consumers, the chief marketing officer’s job of planning and coordinating marketing activities has become more challenging, recruiters say. Yet executive search firms are seeing no shortage of assignments for this important C-level position. Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor, co-founder of Artico Search, recently recruited Marta DeBellis as chief marketing officer of Insightful Science, a San Diego, CA-based provider of R&D scientific software that connects science, data, and decision-making.

Ms. DeBellis has global expertise leading marketing for B2B SaaS businesses with annual recurring revenues between hundreds of millions to multi-billions. She has held senior roles at industry leaders Adobe, Intel, MRM/McCann Worldgroup, and Instructure. Ms. DeBellis’ most recent role as global CMO at HireVue included driving the go-to-market strategy, brand positioning, and growth initiatives to Fortune 500 companies. As CMO at Insightful Science, Ms. DeBellis is responsible for brand leadership and scaling the reach of the company’s solutions, drawing on her wide experience from large public companies and growth private equity companies to drive digital transformation in science.

Today, Insightful Science includes the Dotmatics enterprise platform and best-in-class applications for scientists including SnapGene, Geneious, and GraphPad Prism. In 2021, Insightful Science deployed about $1 billion dollars of capital to acquire five leading scientific software applications that are critical in lab research. The company’s offerings reach two million scientists and more than 10,000 customers, signaling a significant transformation in the future of software and data management in scientific research and development labs. Insightful Science is a privately held portfolio company of Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scale-up companies.

Artico Search Launches to Help Companies Build, Scale and Protect

No one could argue that Mercedes Chatfield-Taylor and Matt Comyns, both of whom recently departed from Caldwell to co-found their own executive search firm, Artico Search, are anything less than ground-breaking search leaders. They are both among the very best in their respective specialties, recruiting some of the most sought after, and costliest, hires in the search industry and building successful practices and teams in their areas of specialty. In joining forces, they are looking to create a powerhouse search brand that reflects their experience, passion, and core values focused on delivering the people to drive change and transformation in the tech industry.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor’s team focuses on executive-level search for scaleup venture capital and private equity-backed technology companies. The team has deep expertise in global enterprise software, data and consumer internet businesses. Ms. Chatfield-Taylor is deeply passionate about the importance of diversifying the industry, with a full 53 percent of her placements tracked since 2019 being underrepresented executives.

Ms. Chatfield-Taylor recently placed Wendy Werve as chief marketing officer for Nashville, TN-based CM Group, a family of marketing technology companies. Ms. Werve was previously CMO with Virgin Pulse for over six years. She brings more than 20 years of experience developing, leading and executing growth-focused marketing strategies for a diverse range of technology, B2B and SaaS software companies, from start-up to IPO, mid-market to $1 billion-plus.

Related: Artico Search Recruits Chief Revenue Officer for Labster

Contributed by Scott A. Scanlon, Editor-in-Chief; Dale M. Zupsansky, Managing Editor; and Stephen Sawicki, Managing Editor – Hunt Scanlon Media