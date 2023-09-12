ZRG Recruits CEO for Quarterhill

September 12, 2023 – ZRG Partners, a leading search firm backed by private equity firm RFE Investment Partners, recently assisted in the recruitment of Chuck Myers as the new CEO of Quarterhill, a Toronto-based provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the intelligent transportation system (ITS). Kevin S. Anderson and Lisa Hooker led the assignment. “Our team continues to expand our expertise and experience at the CEO and board level in ITS, Telematics, and IoT,” Mr. Anderson said in a LinkedIn post. “Special thanks to the Quarterhill board search committee for bringing this search to its successful conclusion. Our placement, Chuck Myers, is known for being a strong operator with an impeccable track record of driving growth. Great hire for a great company.”

“Chuck’s ITS background, public company experience and familiarity with Quarterhill makes him the ideal CEO and leader for the company,” said Rusty Lewis, chair of the board at Quarterhill. “Chuck brings more than 25 years of leadership experience as a CEO, board member, and founder for private and public companies, including a co-founding role at Transcore, an ITS leader, and we are very excited for him to take the wheel at Quarterhill to drive growth in the business and in shareholder value.”

A member of the Quarterhill board since May, Mr. Myers most recently served as CEO and board member of Cogniac Corp., a San Jose, CA-based provider of enterprise-class AI deep learning solutions that automate visual inspection through image and video analysis. Prior to that, he was president, CEO, and board member of Airgain, a provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking. Earlier in his career, Mr. Myers was a member of the SAIC transportation division that was instrumental in building the first electronic toll collection system in the U.S. That single project subsequently grew into the creation of Transcore, one of the largest electronic toll collection providers in the world. During this period, Mr. Myers played significant roles in several acquisitions including Syntonic, Cubic Toll Systems, and JHK Associates.

Mr. Myers currently serves as an advisor to Platform Science, a revolutionary fleet management platform; Rx.Health, a digital health platform company; and Energy311, a green energy and fintech start-up.

Ms. Hooker is located in the Austin, TX office of ZRG Partners and is a member of the technology and board practices. She is also an active member of the firm’s private equity practice and the diversity, equity, and inclusion practice. She brings a career spanning more than 20 years of executive search consulting and has delivered board and leadership projects for Fortune 500, mid-cap, and SMEs as well as private equity, pre-IPO and venture-backed clients in the technology sector. Ms. Hooker serves as an advisor to the C-suite and boards of directors on topics including CEO succession, board efficiency, director onboarding, and leadership assessment and development.

Mr. Anderson, who works in ZRG’s Dallas office, is a member of the global technology practice. His focus is in the communications, software, and hardware industries within private equity portfolio companies. Mr. Anderson specializes in board-driven executive searches, including board directors, CEOs, CFOs, and other C-suite executives, as well as private equity investment professionals and operating partners. While his search experience spans a range of technology sectors, Mr. Anderson’s core expertise is in communications, hardware, and software.

